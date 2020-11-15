Coconut Oil Beauty: Here's How Priyanka Chopra Uses This Miracle Ingredient

Priyanka Chopra's beauty stands out whenever she is in the middle of a crowd, and coconut oil plays a huge part in enhancing it even more.

For years, Hollywood has seen how beautiful Chopra is. As one of Bollywood's most popular stars, it is no wonder why a lot of people like her.

Aside from her acting skills, Chopra is also best known as a former Miss World. When it comes to beauty pageants, candidates always bring the best makeup kits that can help them highlight their features.

But for someone like Chopra--who is never a fan of makeups--she opts to use natural products instead.

If you have been wondering how she can perfectly pull off a makeup-free selfie, here's her secret: coconut oil.

How Priyanka Chopra Made Coconut Oil as Her Holy Grail

Coconut oil in the Philippines, India and other Asian countries plays a massive role in everyone's households.

Whether they need something for cooking or beauty essentials, coconut oil has always been there for anyone, including Chopra.

In most of her interviews, the 38-year-old "Quantico" star always mentions that most of her beauty products are for her homeopathic and Ayurvedic skin care.

Homeopathic is a type of holistic skincare that allows one's body to improve everything as a whole. It also improves a body's response to the natural healing and improvement process.

Meanwhile, Ayuverdic skincare originates from India and focuses on the approach that improves the body and mind at the same time.

Since these two are both natural ways that help Chopra improve her skin, coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropical countries actually helps her even more.

"I hate makeup. Well, I can't say I hate it, because I wear it so much with work," Chopra once said. "But whenever I'm not on set, I like to give my skin a break. All I carry with me is my skincare. When you travel across a continent every two weeks, it's really important to take care of your skin."

Being Indian also pushed her to use coconut oil and herbal medicines instead of chemically-formulated beauty products.

In an episode of Harper's Bazaar's Little Black Book video series, she mentioned that she has been using the miracle product both as her skin's moisturizer and makeup remover.

She also shared one of her beauty hacks, advising her fans to let coconut oil sit on their skin for a few minutes before using warm cloth to rub the product more on the face.

"It exfoliates and hydrates at the same time, and just takes off all your makeup! And that really helped with my dry skin," Chopra went on.

Aside from her body's well-being, coconut oil has also been her hair's go-to product.

In 2019, she revealed to Vogue that the natural product offers the best benefits for her hair.

According to the actress, despite her hectic schedule, coconut oil allows her to have more manageable hair. By using it even during showers, she can immediately have a bouncier and healthier crowning glory.

Seeing how Priyanka Chopra became a fan of coconut oil, it should also inspire everyone to get up from their seats and try the product already.

READ MORE: Coconut Oil on Your Face: 3 Reasons You Should Try It

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles