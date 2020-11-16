Royal Headache: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Doing a Reality Show?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to reveal some personal details in their upcoming show in Netflix despite previous claims that they had no plan to.

Six months after officially stepping down as senior members of the Firm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a megawatt Netflix deal, which is reportedly worth $100 million.

The New York Times previously mentioned that the couple's multi-year deal would produce various content, including documentaries, scripted shows, feature films, and children's programming. These would focus on uplifting stories about diversity, the environment, and the "power of the human spirit" under their untitled production company.

Following this, a new report claims that their documentary will also delve into the reason behind their departure to the monarchy and their post-royal life in the United States.

An insider also told The Mail on Sunday that Prince Harry and the former "Suits" actress might also reveal personal footage of the last time they set their foot at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

To add fuel to the fire, the source claimed that a representative from the Sussexes' team pitched personal videos which were filmed as they resigned from their position as working senior royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Preparing for a Reality Show?

In September, rumors sparked that the Sussexes have agreed to film their own reality show that would focus on "their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors," per The Sun.

"But it will still be a fascinating insight, and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her," the source furthered.

However, Omid Scobie, the author of the bombshell biography "Finding Freedom," set the record straight and denied the rumors regarding Prince Harry and Meghan's "fly on the wall" show.

"Pretty obvious this was false, but a Sussex rep says the couple "are not taking part in any reality shows." Source adds that the only shows in development now "are the ones we have previously confirmed" - a nature docu-series and an animated series celebrating inspiring women," he tweeted.

Royal Family Slams "The Crown's" Portrayal of Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent update on their multi-million Netflix deal just came days after the streaming giant's historical drama series released its fourth season that dug deep into Prince Charles and Princess Diana's tumultuous relationship.

This involves Lady Di's eating disorder and the Prince of Wales' scandalous affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Although the show gained interest from the majority of its audience, the Palace was reportedly "angered" by how the Netflix series depicted the heir to the throne.

"There are raised eyebrows about Harry taking millions from the company that's behind all this," one insider mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge's closest adviser accused the show of "exploiting" the royal family's controversy for financial gain: "He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money."

READ MORE: Best Dad Ever: Chris Evans Gets Ultimate Praise From Fans Over Sweet IG Clip

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles