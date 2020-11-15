Best Dad Ever: Chris Evans Gets Ultimate Praise From Fans Over Sweet IG Clip

Chris Evans might consider another career after he sent his millions of followers into a frenzy over a sweet video with his fur baby.

Fans are gushing over the "Captain America" star after he posted a clip cuddling a doggo named Mylo.

Wearing a white cable knit top, the 39-year-old Massachusetts native was seen carrying and kissing his brown fur friend alongside a caption, "..too bad his charm didn't work on me."

Widely known as an animal lover, fans showered Evans with compliments and praised him for his "selfless love" for his four-legged friend.

"Awww I say this every time I see one of these sweet fur babies demonstrate their selfless love to us. It's so amazing the way they love without conditions; I wish we take time to learn a few things from them," one fan wrote.

A second one even hinted that the "Knives Out" actor would be the "best dad" in the future.

"Chris Evans is gonna be the best dad one day."

chris evans is gonna be the best dad one day pic.twitter.com/TZH3Q8TkaH — geo (@cevansnasa) November 15, 2020

Another fan pointed out how the Hollywood star captivated the hearts of millions of his followers with just a single clip: "I CANNOT DEAL WITH CHRIS EVANS ANYMORE @FBI LOCK THIS MAN UP FOR HOLDING MILLIONS OF HEARTS CAPTIVE."

Meanwhile, an individual went obsessed over the actor's cable knit sweater, which he wore on his 2019 mystery film "Knives out."

"CHRIS EVANS IN A CABLE KNIT SWEATER CUDDLING A PUPPY I REPEAT CHRIS EVANS IN A CABLE KNIT SWEATER CUDDLING A PUPPY."

It appears that Evans is not the only one with the same chunky sweater.

Last Christmas, the fur dad took to Twitter to share a photo of his rescue dog, Dodger, dressed in a sleeveless cable knit top.

Chris Evans Dating Gymnast Alexandra Raisman?

On the other hand, it appears that the "Snowpiercer" actor was on a playdate with Olympian Aly Raisman over the weekend.

The fur friend that Evans is carrying is the 26-year-old gymnast's rescue dog.

In one of Raisman's clips, the actor can be heard saying "be gentle, be gentle" to his dog's little playmate, adding, "You got a new buddy?"

Last October, Raisman welcomed the new addition to their family, which she named Mylo.

"Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from the Heart of RI shelter. He was born on July 16, 2020. I'm so excited to be his mom. I've already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He's currently napping on my chest. I can't wait to get to know him," she tweeted.

Interestingly, fans are now wondering whether it was just a dog playdate or Evans is now dating the two-time Olympian.

"Wait, am I the only one wondering why Ally and Chris are hanging out together??" one asked.

An individual jumped to a conclusion and called the two "a Queen and a King" with "their adorable sons," referring to the two little doggos.

Prior to Raisman, Evans is rumored to be dating British actress Lily James after being spotted together at a club in July. It was followed by a picnic sighting in October, per The Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Injury Update: AGT Judge Drops Good News After Suffering Back Injury

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles