Gwen Stefani Prenup: Singer Prioritizes Money Over Marriage to Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared the good news on October 27, 2020 - finally, after five years of being together, they are engaged.

"Thanks for saving my 2020," the No Doubt frontwoman captioned the picture of them sharing a kiss while her engagement ring was put on display.

Despite their enormous PDA, an industry source reveals to Star magazine that the couple is not only planning their wedding but are also butting heads when it comes to their prenuptial agreement.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share $400 million in assets, including their $13 million Encino mansion, which they purchased early this May.

Despite what the stake is, the country superstar believes that there's no need for a Plan B as he thinks their relationship (and marriage) "is for keeps."

"And if they have issues, it'll work itself out," the source adds.

However, for the blonde bombshell, having a legal agreement in place is non-negotiable following her 2016 divorce from Gavin Rossdale. The former music power duo share three kids together - Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma.

Gwen and Gavin faced off in court over their shared earnings that they made during the span of their 13-year marriage.

Due to that, another insider tells Globe, "Gwen's laying down some tough rules that Blake's finding hard to follow."

Because of their new Encino purchase, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker wants things set in stone now that they've invested heavily.

"She wants the house they just bought in the event of a divorce, and the furniture and the appliances, even the espresso machine and any gifts he gave her, are hers to keep too."

Lucky for Blake, his split from Miranda Lambert was simpler thanks to an iron-clad prenup.

Now, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are "hammering out the details" so they can finally finish planning their most-awaited nuptials.

The source adds, "It's causing some definite tension during what should be a blissful time."

They further allege, "They have over $100 million each, are set for life, and they are set for life, and they love each other."

"But she needs a marriage contract that spells out their property and their financial assets, or she won't walk down the aisle with him - period."

Despite Blake's reservations, he's still reportedly willing to sign on the dotted line so that Gwen would still walk down the aisle.

"This business stuff with lawyers and accountant just takes the bloom right off," the insider shares.

"But if he's got to go along with it if he wants a wedding."

The source further says, "He sees firsthand what can happen when Gwen doesn't get her way. She can be sweet and fun and outgoing, but she can also be a real pill."

As per reports, Blake Shelton has a net worth of between $60 million and $100 million, which derived from his salary on "The Voice," despite selling more than 10 million albums worldwide and about 35 million singles.

Meanwhile, for Gwen Stefani, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that she is valued at around $150 million thanks to her solo acts and No Doubt earnings. This is also thanks to her L.A.M.B. clothing line, which she launched in 2004.

But it's still best to take Globe and Star's reports with a grain of salt.

