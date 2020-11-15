‘Harry Potter’ Star $73K Lawsuit: Actor Sued For ‘Permanent Mental Anxiety’

A "Harry Potter" star is being sued allegedly for running over a cyclist's foot with his Land Rover, which caused him "permanently mental anxiety."

According to The Sun, Sir Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" franchise after the death of Richard Harris on the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is facing $73,000 in lawsuit for an incident in April 2017.

Toby Clouston claims that he suffered from a broken ankle, ligament damage, and travel anxiety after what happened.

The 39-year-old alleged that the 80-year-old British actor didn't notice that he hit the cyclist as he drove outside his home in West London.

Gambon's Land Rover has an estimated weight of two tons.

According to official court papers obtained by The Sun, Clouston's lawyer Tom Collins said, "The Landrover which was being driven by Sir Michael Gambon drove into Mr. Clouston running over his right foot."

"As a result, he fell to his left with his bicycle between his legs and into a parked car."

"Sir Michael continued to proceed along the road until Mr. Clouston managed to attract his attention," the lawyer added.

The victim further claims that he started having difficulties exercising and standing after the incident and has anxieties, worried about drivers and their cars as he cycles.

The Sun claimed that there had been an "admission of liability" on behalf of the 80-year-old star by his insurers.

However, the insurers don't accept Clouston's account and may call on some of their medical experts to check his claim.

Clouston is a legal counsel at aviation firm Aefrin and is reportedly worried that his psychological condition may "likely become permanent."

While Michael Gambon is making headlines for the wrong person, another "Harry Potter" star makes headlines for his recent portrayal in a hit Netflix series.

Harry Melling played Dudley Dursley in the "Harry Potter" film series and has been indifferent to movies after wrapping up his role in the Wizarding World.

He attended drama school in London and has even immersed himself in several theater roles before emerging once again in films.

While some fans thought he did look familiar before finding out it's him in "The Queen's Gambit," Melling is unrecognizable after his considerable weight loss.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "When you start as a child actor, I think there are certain stigmas you get from that, and I never really wanted to engage in them."

Melling further explained, "I just wanted to continue doing work, and go into drama school as a sort of, not a conscious way of doing it, but maybe a way of bridging that gap."

Melling was also part of the movie "The Devil All the Time," "The Old Guard," and his reported key turning point in acting, 2018's "The Ballad Buster of Buster Scruggs."

"Working with Joel and Ethan Coen was a massive moment for me, in terms of their commitment to saying, 'I think you can do this."

