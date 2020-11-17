Johnny Depp as Joker? Why Actor Could Lose Another Role in Hollywood

As one of Hollywood's best actors, Johnny Depp is truly capable of pulling off any role--including the Joker.

For over 36 years, Depp has played several notable roles in Hollywood. But after losing his libel case against The Sun, he also lost a lot of chances to land some key roles.

It is worth noting that his name also got associated with the Joker role. Depp, himself, also reportedly wants to win the role as he believes he could scoop an Oscar with it. However, becoming Joker appears unlikely now.

Insider Daniel Richtman revealed to We Got This Covered that the 57-year-old actor sees Joker as the character that could help him re-establish his career.

"Depp really wants Joker role. While talks with WB have stopped, [they] may resume if he wins trial and he thinks it could get him an Oscar," he said.

Several famous actors have performed Joker's role over the years in live-action films, including Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix.

Ledger and Phoenix won an Oscar for playing the Joker. Nicholson managed to gain nine nominations for the role, while Leto won a Best Supporting Actor from another award-giving body.

Although Depp also sees himself getting an Oscar for it, Warner Bros. might not be open to resuming talks with him. After all, the studio recently asked him to leave the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and his role as Grindelwald.

Warner Bros. ALMOST Chose Depp?

The talks have stopped now, but if Depp wins his upcoming defamation case against Amber Heard, he could turn the tables once again.

To recall, David James of We Got This Covered reported that Warner Bros. has began searching for potential actors who could play Joker's role in the upcoming roll of sequels of Robert Pattinson's "The Batman."

The report, later on, confirmed that Depp is one of the stars being eyed to be the next Joker.

"Perhaps we might even see some combination of the villainy of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies combined with the wild unpredictability of Jack Sparrow?" James revealed.

Because of this, a lot of fans expressed their excitement online. Others even made Depp the subject of fantastic fan arts.

One of the fan arts that stood out was made by BossLogic.

On Instagram, the IG account shared a glimpse to the public of how Depp would look like if he plays the Joker character in the future.

The said Instagram user took online sorcery to the next level after using a Warner Bros. photo from the second movie "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" and turning it into breathtakingly cool fan art.

"I removed a moustache.... #joker #johnnydepp," BossLogic captioned the post, which now has over 84,000 likes.

Meanwhile, fans supported this idea and shared their comments online.

One fan said, "It's going to be very interesting him playing the part of the joker."

"This is perfection. Johnny is so unrecognizable as Joker. Which makes it a good choice," another one wrote.

For now, fans can only hope Warner Bros. changes its mind in the future and hire Johnny Depp once again.

