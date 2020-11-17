Cuteness Overload: Chrissy Teigen Gets Awesome Makeover From Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen may be a supermodel, but she knows when to surrender control to her mini boss. When Luna wanted to play makeup with her, Teigen certainly could not and did not say no.

Whatever Chrissy wears, though, is bound to suit her. Who knew having a full-on silver face can still look fashionable? On Teigen, it looks just swell.

Teigen looked like the supermodel she is, and it was given to her by none other than her daughter Luna.

The color palate might be unusual, but it's undeniable Luna got some skills she probably inherited from her mom.

The cookbook queen and Twitter diva recently shared some very bold makeup looks, and while the outcome is only something she could wear or hope to carry, fans certainly wish they can have a daughter as sweet and talented as Luna.

Teigen shared a clip of how Luna prepped her face with silver, glittery powder. Teigen just let the kid worked her magic even though her caption revealed she also does know what her daughter had in store for her.

The "Cravings" author just cherished the whole bonding moment, and ultimately showed off a full-on glittery face. The kid even added on a dash of red on her mommy's lips to match the silver face.

Even if Teigen must have wondered if she was right to let her child play with makeup, she is no doubt one proud mama. She posted a picture of her and the little makeup artist, beaming up the camera.

Other photos showed that her own makeup artist Nova Kaplan was not able to say no to the little girl and let her little hands work her face as well.

John Legend was a sure sport because the last photo revealed him fully made up as well.

"This is too cute! I can't wait to have a daughter one day!" Paris Hilton wrote, obviously in love with the mom-daughter bonding moment she witnessed.

Others just loved that Luna has some mad skills. "Can she come over? I think this could be my lewk for the next RHOBH event. I'm serious," Lisa Rinna said.

"Is she available for makeovers when this pandemic ends?" one fan commented as well.

Apart from this adorable bonding moment, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are making sure their children feel loved this year despite the ongoing chaos outside.

Just in October, the family faced a tragedy when Teigen suffered a miscarriage and lost baby Jack.

Teigen informed fans of all that was happening to her and the rest of the family in the trying period. With that said, it is nice to see the family bouncing back.

According to Daily Mail UK, Teigen and Legend snuggled with their two kids in the trunk of their car as they attended the drive-in premiere of "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" at The Grove. It's bound to be a very sweet memory for Luna and Miles one day when they grow up.

While Luna and Miles are too young now to probably remember the day that their mom and dad grieved a miscarriage, they would always remember how their parents made sure they feel loved in the middle of a pandemic.

READ MORE: Scary COVID-19: Larsa Pippen Reveals 'Pain' After Getting Coronavirus

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles