Scary COVID-19: Larsa Pippen Reveals 'Pain' After Getting Coronavirus

Larsa Pippen, who recently got into some feud with the Kardashians, has reportedly tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. She's struggling with the infection, experiencing all sorts of pains and difficulties.

In a since deleted IG story, Larsa revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, she is having body aches and struggling to breathe properly.

The former Kardashian family insider shared a photo of herself in bed and said COVID-19 is no joke. She revealed that she has been diagnosed a week ago and is now feeling pained in a way she never felt in the past. Although the "Real Housewives of Miami" alum deleted the November 13 story just hours later, her rep did confirm the sad news to Hollywood Life.

"Yes she has been battling it for a week. She's had the worst body aches and hard time breathing. We have a doctor coming to the house caring for her," her rep shared.

Larsa Pippen's Bombshell Interview

The news caught her fans by surprise since it is just a few days ago when she made headlines for giving a bombshell interview about the Kardashians, particularly of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

In the interview, she spoke with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast and shared how fractured her friendship has become with the Kardashian family. The ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen is particularly known as one of Kim's closest friends and confidantes, but this year, the whole controversial clan unfollowed her on IG.

In today's world, an unfollow essentially means unfriending even in real life, which begged the question why. Pippen blamed Kanye for her falling out with her reality friends and claimed the rapper "brainwashed" the whole family against her.

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," Larsa explained. She then revealed Kanye used to trust her so much, since he would call her at all hours of the night just to vent and "rant." She said Kanye must be hurt because she blocked him.

"I was his go-to person to call when he wasn't happy with X, Y and Z. How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn't bear taking his calls anymore. I can't. I'm drained," Larsa added.

Kim and Kanye did not bother responding to the claims, but reports had it that the whole family is just disappointed with Pippen for using them to be talked about once more. A source told an early Hollywood Life report that the the family feels Pippen just wants to get further in her career so she is using them. But what she instead has done is just further drive a wedge between her and the Kardashians. She would never be part of the family's inner circle again, the source said.

The fact that Kim and Larsa were almost the best of friends at one point made her accusations against Kanye all the more angering. However, Kim is said to be not losing sleep over this.

With her inflicted with the coronavirus, it remains to be seen if the Kardashians would change their minds.

READ MORE: Why Pharrell Williams Thinks Rihanna Is 'From a Different World'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles