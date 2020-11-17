2020 People's Choice Award: Top 3 Hits and Misses on the Red Carpet

Not even the global pandemic can't stop celebrities from bringing their A-game on the red carpet for the 2020 People's Choice Award.

Hosted by Demi Lovato, the Hollywood affair took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Personalities from movies, music, tv and pop culture were recognized for their contribution to the entertainment industry.

Will Smith bagged the title for the Male Movie Star for his action comedy film "Bad Boys for Life" while Tiffany Haddish was hailed as the Female Movie Star for "Like A Boss."

Moreover, media mogul Tyler Perry won one of the major awards of the ceremony, which is the People's Champion Award.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, delivered a powerful speech as she accepted the People's Icon award, while Tracee Ellis Ross took home the Fashion Icon Award.

Speaking of fashion, every awards night will not be complete with a rundown of red carpet looks, and with that said, here are the top three hits and miss during the 2020 People's Choice Award ceremony.

Hit: Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo looked stunning as ever with her statement puffy red mini dress by "Project Runway" winner Christian Siriano.

The 51-year-old triple threat struts her iconic ensemble as she flaunted her toned legs.

Furthermore, the "On the Floor" hitmaker's hairstylist, Chris Appleton described her look like a "Xmas Barbie" with her golden locks up in a high ponytail.

Miss: Jameela Jamil

It appears that "The Good Place" star committed a fashion faux pas during the 2020 People's Choice Award with her insanely oversized pink pantsuit by Christopher John Rogers.

Jameela Jamil seemed to channel an 80's vibe with her double-breasted blazer and shoulder pads while topping off the look with vibrant pink and red corsage.

Over her Instagram the British host and actress also shared that she dressed inside her car to "avoid creasing" over her suit.

Hit: Joey King

Netflix's "Kissing Booth" star nailed another red carpet look with her jaw-dropping red jumpsuit that screams "chic goddess!"

Made by an up-and-coming London based fashion designer, Robert Wun, Joey King's ensemble gave a whole lot of meaning to a high-fashion version of a skort and jumpsuit, rolled into one.

Miss: Sofia Carson

Former Disney star Sofia Carson appears to be going for a classic little black dress look with a twist with her over the top gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Although her floral one-shouldered column-style dress definitely made an impression, it seemed that it did not compliment her body frame and made her look a bit small.

Hit: Tracee Ellis Ross

Bagging two major awards such as Drama Movie Star for her film "The High Note" and People's Choice Award for Fashion Icon, Tracee Ellis Ross, definitely deserved her title after strutting on the red carpet with her power suit.

The "Black-ish" star made heads turn with her tan structured suit by Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, as she topped off her look with a slick back braid and a powerful red lip.

Miss: Tyler the Creator

Unfortunately, Tyler the Creator, completed the celebrity worst dressed list with his uber casual red carpet look.

The "New Magic Wand" rapper, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, could pass as a Uniqlo mannequin with his cream puffer jacket and plain dark brown trousers.

READ MORE: The Queen's Gambit: Why the New Netflix Show Is So Addictive

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles