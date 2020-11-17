Confirmed? Scott Disick Gets Extra Sweet With Rumored 19-Year-Old GF

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are not getting back together.

Every time Scott becomes "single" and available, the world thinks he and Kourtney are bound to reconcile. However, Disick cannot stay single for very long, as he is now reportedly dating a 19-year-old with some very famous parents, Amelia Hamlin.

Amelia, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, was spotted by TMZ walking in Santa Barbara with their arms around each other. It is also not the first time they were seen together, since it was previously reported that they hung out at a Halloween party.

Scott and Amelia are not just busy going out on dates together, as they are also busy letting their fans know bit by bit that they are together. They had been sharing matching pictures on their Instagram Stories, and in this time and age, that is tantamount to being together.

While they have not said it, it appears they are already dating or at least past being just friends.

As most people would know, the 37-year-old Disick recently split with 22-year-old Sofia Richie after being together for three years. Many are now noting the similarities between Sofia and Amelia.

Both are young and from infamous families. Sofia's dad is none other than Lionel Richie, who most would know. That said, those wishing Scott can just stick it out with Kourtney, whose family is the most famous of them all right now, might be perennially disappointed.

Scott and Kourtney share three kids, so the connection would always be there. But some sources said they rather stick to strictly just co-parenting since it is working so well for them anyway.

Sofiua Richie Moving On

Sofia Richie has moved on herself, a little ahead of Disick. Back in October, she was the one spotted in a PDA with someone else.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia went out on a dinner date with Matthew Morton. Unlike Disick, he's not part of the typical Hollywood crowd, but he is famous in his own right.

Matthew is actually the co-founder of a matcha themed cafe, Cha Cha Match, and the son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton. He's a legit entrepreneur. An US Weekly report claims a source close to the guy said Morton really likes Richie a lot and is excited to be dating her.

Then just this month, Sofia reportedly revealed she's already thinking about her future children. While she did not say with whom, many speculated she's already starting to think long term with Matthew.

This is what exactly Sofia's family would like her to do: move on from Scott.

Back in September, US Weekly reported how Sofia's family thinks she's better off single.

"Sofia's family think she is way better off without [Scott]," the source said. "They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family."

