Ivanka Trump Exposed: Childhood BFF Revealed Shocking First Family Behaivor

Donald Trump has many mean things to say to people who don't think her daughter Ivanka Trump is the prettiest.

One of the First Daughter's childhood best friends, Lysandra Ohrstrom, wrote an essay for Vanity Fair about how the billionaire businessman treated girls.

Being best friends with the blonde beauty before Trump became President has its perks and downfalls, as Lysandra wrote.

In her essay, she detailed some of her experiences with Ivanka, such as sleepovers at the famous Trump Tower, shopping days in Manhattan, and their trips to Paris.

Because they were so close, she detailed how she dealt with Donald Trump, who always belittled young girls or spoke creepily about them.

Lysandra wrote, "Though Trump never remembered my name, he seemed to have a photographic memory for changes in my body."

She then continued to detail how she and Ivanka had lunch with her brothers at Mar-a-Lago, and as Trump said hi to the bunch, Ivanka's brother Don Jr. took Lysandra's half grilled cheese sandwich.

While Ivanka scolded Don Jr, Trump chimed in, "' Don't worry. She doesn't need it. He's doing her a favor.'"

Lysandra further claimed in her essay that Trump would usually congratulate her if she had lost weight.

But the journalist detailed even more creepy behavior from the future President of the United States in her shocking essay.

Just as the businessman allegedly berated Lysandra about her weight, Trump was reportedly "overly complimentary" about other girls.

This was right before their freshman year of high school.

"Trump would barely acknowledge me except to ask if Ivanka was the prettiest or the most popular girl in our grade," she wrote.

"Before I learned that the Trumps have no sense of humor about themselves, I remember answering honestly that she was probably in the top five."

Lysandra then wrote about how Trump had genuine confusion if there were other girls prettier than his daughter at that time.

When she named the two girls she had in her mind; Trump described one girl as a young Cindy Crawford while he described the other girl as someone that had "a great figure."

Lysandra Ohrstrom and Ivanka Trump remained friends for years, in that she even served as the Maid of Honor in Ivanka's wedding to Jared Kushner in 2009.

However, things started to change in their friendship soon after.

The writer alleged that Ivanka told her that she "didn't have time for this s***" when she tried to tell her about her new job.

While the two friends remain polite to one another, Lysandra claimed that she doesn't recognize her once-BFF this time.

"I've watched as Ivanka has laid waste to the image she worked so hard to build."

She also explained how she and their other friends were too disappointed for her lack of opposition towards Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination or to some of her dad's distasteful policies.

Speaking of the Trumps' political downfall, Lysandra wrote, "I was with them, crying with relief, matched only by the regret and shame I feel for not holding my former friend to account sooner."

