WAP That! Cardi B Gets Major Billboard Recognition

With her continued success in the music industry, Cardi B received another recognition and has been hailed as Billboard's "Woman of the Year."

This is in celebration of the entertainment company's 15th annual Women in Music event, set to virtually take place on December 10.

Billboard mentioned that the award is given to artists who have made an impact in music, performances, cultural influence, and activism throughout the year.

The 28-year-old New York native did not only wow her fans with her jaw-dropping single "WAP" together with the Megan Thee Stallion, but Cardi B has been active in expressing her opinions about politics, as well as educating her millions of fans with the recent happenings about the government and health crisis.

Aside from the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, several influential artists will also be honored, including Jennifer Lopez who will receive the Icon Award.

British pop star Dua Lipa holds the Powerhouse Award, while the R&B duo Chloe x Halle is Billboard's Rising Star artist.

Cardi B Receives Backlash

Unfortunately, some people were unhappy about the Grammy winner's recent title.

Some called out the "I Like It" rapper and questioned Billboard for its decision, saying that she does not deserve being crowned as the "Woman of the Year."

"@billboard seriously, u nominated the worst, lowest, ignorant, trashy af cardi b for Woman of the year? Are you kidding me? Her music is trash, and filthy are you people high?" one critic wrote.

A second individual mocked the female rapper for having one viral song. The said fan shared Ariana Grande deserves the recognition more.

"Cardi B being Billboard woman of the year is funny considering all she did this year was one viral song WAP credit to Meghan, I mean, the woman of the year could have been a choice between Megan and Ariana bit, of course, Billboard is gonna be Billboard."

Meanwhile, an individual claim that Lady Gaga should have won the tile over Cardi B.

"I'm not hating on Cardi B, but Lady Gaga made so much this year! She even halts her Chromatica era just to help people for COVID-19, campaign in the elections, etc. What did Cardi do to be the Woman of the Year?"

Interestingly, the award-winning rapper knew how to shut down her haters as she clapped back at all the criticisms.

In her recent Instagram post, Cardi B gave her two cents and justified why she deserved the coveted title.

"For you cry babies like, 'What? She only got one song.' Yeah, I got THAT song, bitch. You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most," Cardi B mentioned in a clip.

Wearing a floral bathrobe with no makeup on, she continued her message and detailed the achievements she gained through her song "WAP."

"The one that had republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that's about to be six times platinum in three months. The one that had your grandma popping her pussy on TikTok. Yeah, bitch, that one."

Meanwhile, Cardi B dedicated her caption to her loyal fans, which she calls "Bardi Gang," as she thanked them for staying by her side and encouraging her despite the hate and criticisms from everyone else.

