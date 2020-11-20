FLOTUS Kim K? Kanye West Confident Kim Kardashian Is the Perfect First Lady

Kanye West is not giving up on his Presidential dream. In fact, he believes that Kim Kardashian is suited to be the First Lady of the United States.

Despite the dramatic turn of events during the recent poll, the Grammy Award winner is looking forward to the next national election.

In a previous tweet, the "All of the Lights" hitmaker hinted at a possible comeback in 2024 with a post, "WELP Kanye 2024."

It came after Ye conceded in is presidential bid after gaining just roughly 0.4 percent or 60,000 votes out of an estimated total of 160 million.

For what it's worth, The New York Times cited that the iconic rapper-turned-fashion designer got the highest votes in Tennessee, reaching about 10,000 votes.

Kim Kardashian Poised To Be the Next FLOTUS?

Now, it appears that the father-of-four is determined more than ever to bag the top seat in the White House, as he believes that he has what it takes to be the next U.S. President.

According to Hollywood Life, the "Closed on Sunday" rapper is preparing for the next national election.

"Kanye will be involved in the election in 2024, he wants to be all over it," a source close to West revealed to the outlet.

"He is taking it seriously even if others think it is a joke. It is his next dream to become a reality. He is going full force into all of that and will be figuring it out the next few years."

In addition, Ye is confident that his wife would be a perfect fit as FLOTUS.

"He thinks that Kim would be an amazing first lady, and now that they have four years to figure it out, Kanye is going to make sure he is ready for the run."

Kanye West's Never Ending Quest for Presidential Bid

Over the past years, Kanye West is hinting on his presidential bid.

Back in 2015, after receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye concluded his lengthy speech by declaring that he is running in the 2020 national election.

"I don't know what I'm finna lose after this; it doesn't matter though cause it ain't about me. It's about ideas, bro, new ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

True enough, the Yeezy creator lived up to his promise as he took to Twitter to announce his political plans under an independent party called "Birthday Party."

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

Shortly after his shocking announcement, tech mogul and SpaceX founder Elon Musk penned his support for Ye and mentioned, "You have my full support!"

