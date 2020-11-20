Justin Bieber Frustrated, Begs Media to Make Better Choices In Using His Old Photos

Justin Bieber is publicly pleading for the media to stop using old photos of him.

Not for vanity purposes - but because most of the pictures they use were from the time he was sick with Lyme disease.

He took to his Instagram Stories recently to express his frustration and fury as he searched for photos of himself on Google.

Speaking to his millions of followers, he said, "I don't know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up - but this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy, and I feel as though people try to sabotage me legitimately."

The 26-year-old shared a video of a Google search, and the top photos were from the red-carpet premiere of his YouTube documentary "Seasons," which were from January 2020.

"This was a time where I was unhealthy," the "Yummy" singer continued.





“This was a time when I was really unhealthy...and these are the photos the media tries to run with.” Justin Bieber asks the media to stop using unflattering photos of him when he battled Lyme disease in new video:“This was a time when I was really unhealthy...and these are the photos the media tries to run with.” pic.twitter.com/qBHLYjBRjL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 19, 2020

"I was battling Lyme disease. All of the top photos are me looking disheveled, right?" Bieber's frustration was evident in his voice.

"I was going through a tough time, but it's like, these are the photos that the media tries to run with. I don't know if they do it because they try to."

He further said that he had a lot of photoshoots since then but didn't understand why the media would use those specific photos of him.

"There are so many new photos that I've serviced to the media, and they continue to use these photos. I wish they would change it."

But despite asking the media to change it, he alleged that the media still continue to use them.

"I've asked them to change it. I've done a lot of photoshoots since then, and, yeah, they don't have to put these photos (out), but they do... There are so many photos they can choose."

The former YouTube sensation came forward with his Lyme disease diagnosis early this year.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Bieber hit back at haters who poked fun and mocked him for his appearance during that time.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s---, on meth, etc. They failed to realize i've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease."

He further said, "Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness with several side effects, including fatigue, neurological problems, joint pain, rash, and fever.

Bieber also previously said in a post that he has a "serious case of mono" that has affected his brain function, energy, and overall health.

In a report by TMZ, they claimed that the "Baby" hitmaker's disease caused depression and other symptoms that were left untreated for the rest of 2019.

On another Justin Bieber news, he collaborated with fellow artist Shawn Mendes for an emotional song and music video, "Monster," which is the second song from the latter's upcoming album, "Wonder."

The album is slated for a December 4, 2020 release.

