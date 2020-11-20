[WATCH] Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture, Steals Mom's Spotlight During Sexy Moment

Cardi B would not let anyone steal her thunder, except if its her daughter. The rapper was supposed to film something sexy, but it turned out something sweet because her daughter interrupted her.

In an Instagram video she shared, the "WAP" rapper hilariously said she cannot even be sexy "in peace."

Cardi B was trying to make a sexy solo video shoot but was suddenly interrupted by the sounds of her little kid's footsteps in the background.

Obviously, Cardi B was already in her A-game to do some sexy poses when her eyes darted off screen as her 2-year-old Kulture can be heard adorably calling her. In no time, the little girl is in the shot before the "Hustlers" actress could even stop recording.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker never hid the fact that she adores being a mom to Kulture, so the interruption certainly did not create a problem. Even when she earlier talked about Kulture entering her terrible twos, which include a lot of tantrums and troubles, Cardi B left no doubt that she is in love with the little girl she shares with Offset.

"It's like, wow. These terrible two things. It doesn't come in the middle. It just comes right away," Cardi shared to Entertainment Tonight. "Her tantrums sometimes, I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. This is crazy.'"

Cardi B said Kulture being sassy and hyper at this age actually reminds her of herself.

"She wants to eat ice cream. It can be like 11 o'clock and it's like, 'You want ice cream right now? I know how you get when you eat ice cream or a certain type of candy.' She just gets too hyper," Cardi added. "'ll be like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm dealing with a me'... She has this look where I'll be like, 'You are up to no good.'"

Overall, she finds her own kid just a funny child. However, she does not like the fact that moms, including her, are being given a hard time and being criticized when they are all striving to be the best they can be for their children. She revealed that she now gets why other moms can get overwhelmed, not just with being parents but also being criticized by haters who do not know better.

Cardi B's Marriage

For what it is worth, Cardi B is raising Kulture technically alone since she's still in an ongoing marriage drama with Offset. One minute they are filing for a divorce, and the next they are no longer pursuing it.

On September 15, it was reported that she has filed for a divorce from Offset--not because he's seeing another girl or has gotten another pregnant as the rumors were saying--because she has had enough.

Her divorce filing asserted that her marriage with Offset is already and "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for a reconciliation."

But TMZ has reported that she already filed a dismissal just ahead of their November 4 divorce hearing, and she did it "without prejudice."

In layman's terms, this means her earlier divorce filing could be brought back at a later date even after a judge approves the dismissal. In other words, it can go back and forth.

