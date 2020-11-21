'Wonder Woman 1984' Update: When Will It Be Released?

What a nice Christmas gift. "Wonder Woman: 1984" is no longer going to make its fans wait another day longer by releasing straight to streaming on HBO Max this Christmas, the same time with its theatrical launch.

This is for safe measure, after all the delays.

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed "Wonder Woman 1984" will be released in both HBO Max and in theaters on December 25, as reported by Screen Rant.

This gives people the option to watch it at home or in the movies, which is a nice choice to have in the middle of an ongoing pandemic and social distancing is highly encouraged.

Following the success of 2017's "Wonder Woman," director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot signed up for more of this female superhero--hence a sequel.

The movie was highly anticipated since the possibility of it was announced. It was initially set to come out over Christmas in 2019, but it was postponed to summer 2020.

In hindsight, it was a bad move because it proved to be the first of many delays for the release of the awaited sequel.

The movie release was delayed a total of four times.

Before COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic that shut down the economy, including the movie industry for months, "Wonder Woman 1984" was slated to release on June since Christmas 2019 was impossible.

But because the theaters still cannot open by June as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Warner Bros. pushed it to August, and then again to October, and once more, to December 2020. WB is already putting its foot down on the last date.

Prior to the official statement, many fans are already expecting a fifth or sixth delay.

With COVID-19 cases surging across America and theaters in Europe closing down again, whether or not "Wonder Woman 1984" would be released was certainly questionable. Rumors circulated that it would probably be moved further back in 2021 or just come out on HBO Max shortly once it has a theatrical launch so more people could watch.

But in an unprecedented move (in an unprecedented time!), "Wonder Woman 1984" is set to be released on theaters and on a streaming device at the same time.

Warner Bros. and HBO Max already dropped a new trailer for "Wonder Woman 1984" on YouTube to signify how serious they are with the date and collaboration.

The trailer ends by stating that the movie can be accessed for no additional charge in HBO Max on December 25, 2020.

It will still keep theatrical launch for that date, so fans who will really like to see the movie on the big screen can still do so. They just have to follow some safety protocols, however.

HBO Max subscribers can rejoice, though. Apart from being able to watch the movie for no additional fee on top of their subscription, they can do so for a whole month. "Wonder Woman 1984" will be available on HBO Max for the first month of the movie's release.

READ MORE: [WATCH] Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture, Steals Mom's Spotlight During Sexy Moment

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles