Royal Trouble: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Get Massive Netflix Warning

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest moments after stepping down as senior members of the Firm is reaching a megawatt deal with Netflix.

In September, the New York Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant to produce a wide array of contents.

The upcoming project would vary from documentaries, docu-series, movies, scripted shows and children's content under the couple's yet-to-be-named production company.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the Sussexes mentioned in a statement as obtained by the outlet.

Netflix CEO Confident Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Project Would Be "Most Viewed" Content

At the time, the company's co-CEO Reed Hastings explained to CNBC's "Squawk Box" that they are thrilled to partner with the former royals.

In addition, he mentioned that the forthcoming venture is the "best complete package" of entertainment as he predicts that it would be the platform's "most viewed" content.

"They're smart-they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them."

Royal Expert Warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle About Netflix Deal

However, amid the issues surrounding their multi-million Netflix deal, one royal expert warned the couple regarding the streaming company's goal behind the massive deal and projects.

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter questioned the interest of Netflix in the two and hinted that there might be a hidden agenda behind all this.

"I question the wisdom, not necessarily for signing a deal with Netflix but what are they signing a deal for. What are they going to do because they are not actually qualified," Arbiter mentioned in "talkRADIO" with Dan Wootton.

Moreover, Arbiter shared that the California-based company may want its "pound of flesh" and the royal family's secrets through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Well, Meghan is an actress, and Harry isn't, and Netflix might want their pound of flesh out of Harry because he is still a member of the Royal Family. Although Harry has walked away from the Firm, and he probably has a lot to say, although I hope he is not going to say it, that is one issue."

"The Crown" Controversy

The royal expert also spoke about his thoughts regarding the latest season of "The Crown," featuring Prince Diana and Prince Charles' life story and their tumultuous relationship that led the monarchy to face one of its biggest scandals.

"I don't know about you, but I have watched all ten episodes, and it was appalling. I think Peter Morgan has come out over the last couple of days and said it is not history; it is not a documentary, it is drama, and it is fiction."

Aside from Arbiter, Prince William was said to be upset with how her mother was portrayed in the series.

Per The Daily Mail, a palace source revealed that the Duke of Cambridge was not "too pleased with it" and felt that "both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money."

