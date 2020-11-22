Ryan Seacrest Wellness Intervention: Pals Say He’s ‘Letting Himself Go’

Is Ryan Seacrest 'letting himself go?'

That's whatOK! Magazine's November 30, 2020 issue said.

Pals of the beloved TV host are worried about his life after "gorging on junk food and neglecting his workout routines."

This is allegedly "unheard of" for Seacrest, who is not known to have an unkempt appearance.

A Globe magazine source snitched that the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" star is ignoring calls from friends and co-workers as he continues to "stuff his face with junk food, sloppy take out, and pizzas."

The source added how he also had come close to belching on camera a few times.

"He's neglecting his hygiene and workout routine. He's bloated and breaking out from all the junk he's eating, and he's not shaving."

But 2020 has been a challenging year for the "American Idol" host, however. The 45-year-old broke up with his girlfriend of on-again, off-again girlfriend for eight years, Shayna Taylor.

Globe's source further added that their breakup was a "kick in the teeth" for the notorious ladies' man.

But the end "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," his biggest cash cow producing vehicle, was what reportedly hit him hard.

The insider told the OK, "He's feeling pessimistic about what the future holds for him. But his inner circle feels he needs some tough love."

Ryan Seacrest's pals will also reportedly stock his fridge with healthy food and maybe even give him a wellness intervention.

They also are worried about his health. Insiders of the outlets were reportedly afraid for his life after suffering a minor stroke on live TV for "American Idol" when he started slurring his words, and his right eye looked enlarged.

Seacrest also missed a few appearances on "Live,"blaming an unnamed sickness and denying that he had a stroke.

Now, his pals are so alarmed that they believe it's time to intervene.

"His friends aren't going to let him go on this way."

It's still best to take OK! Magazine and Globe's reprots with a grain of salt.

His experience isn't the same as when Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough broke up in 2013- because it was the blonde beauty who was feeling "lost" after their split.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" pro called it quits with the producer after three years of dating and even reflected the end of their relationship in an Instagram Live session.

While the actress didn't refer to Seacrest by name, Hough appeared to allude to a glamorous period she spent with the host.

"It was 2013, and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile," Hough started.

"I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house, and my life was pretty different from where I grew up."

She continued, "I had just gotten out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself because I kind of felt like I didn't deserve it."

"I didn't earn that, so now I need to go and create that for myself."

During her relationship with Seacrest, Julianne Hough admitted that she was steering away from living in a state of perfect and added that she "kind of got a little lost."

At that time, she was only 24 years old.

READ MORE: Honeymoon Stage Over: Katie Holmes Wants to Spend the Holidays Away from Emilio Vitolo?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles