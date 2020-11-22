Miley Cyrus Plans to Expose Life and Love Secrets In New Tell-All

Is Miley Cyrus finally ready to tell her wild life in an upcoming tell-all?

From her childhood to her divorce, the former Disney Channel child star is no stranger to making headlines.

But the 28-year-old has reportedly opened up to her friends and shared the truth about her life.

An insider told OK Magazine's November 30, 2020 issue that despite being through hell, "She's looking back with a sense of clarity and making no apologies."

The insider further dished that the "Can't Be Tamed" singer talked about her meteoritic rise to fame and the opposing sides to it.

"By the time she was 12 years old, she was already a bigger star than her dad."

The insider added how Miley lived her life not being accustomed to rules, that she even joked that her parents had created a monster.

But it's her love life that piqued the public's interest.

In 2009, Miley Cyrus realized she fell in love with her "The Last Song" co-star Liam Hemsworth.

But behind closed doors, the couple were reportedly "at each other's throats," the insider revealed.

Miley and Liam ended their engagement in 2012 because of the former's outrageous behavior but rekindled their romance three years later.

The insider said that Miley changed her ways for Liam, "She cleaned up her act."

Despite finally tying the knot in 2018, the insider dished that the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker couldn't live the way she's living with him.

"She couldn't stand living under such restraints. So she ended things just eight months later."

After her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus moved on to romances with Kaitlynn Carter for a very brief period and then later on, with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

In October 2019, Miley and Cody made public their relationship, and in August 2020, it was reported that they have broken up.

Her breakup with Cody (among others) reportedly made her decision to get healthy.

"Once those fizzled, she decided to get healthy for herself. So she got sober," something that she doesn't regret.

"She's finally content with her life and proud of how far she's come," the insider added.

But it's still best to take OK! Magazine's report with a grain of salt, as they are known to publish dubious claims about celebrities, especially Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, she and Dua Lipa recently channeled The Runaways in a new music video for their song "Prisoner."

The Daily Mail described the music video as steamy sapphic energy in the gritty retro video, which certainly fits Miley's new punk glam aesthetic.

But the gory music video's release came with some drama.

The pair are accused of copying a punk band's music video for their newest song.

British pop-punk band Dream Wife believes that Miley and Dua ripped off their own music video for "So When You Gonna," which was released in May.

The band shared a few side-by-side images from their videos and Miley and Dua's videos on their Instagram.

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have not released a statement addressing the band's accusations.

