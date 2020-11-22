Miley Cyrus Who? Liam Hemsworth Completely Moves On From Ex-Wife

Liam Hemsworth is moving on, not just from Miley Cyrus but from the massive Malibu estate that he shared with his ex-wife. He actually sold it at a loss, but losing millions means nothing if he can forget about the past.

The "Hunger Games" star has sold his 7.4-acre Malibu estate for the bargain basement price of just $3.6 million--notably nearly half of what he paid for it back in 2014. However, he did not sell it for that price to spite Cyrus as some would assume. He did so because of the Woolsey Fire that ravaged the area and the home in 2018.

At the time, he even shared pictures of how the fire burned the house almost to the ground. He and Miley Cyrus were still together at the time and even though they lost their home, both have donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus' charity, Happy Hippie, so the community can start rebuilding efforts.

With that said, the present unidentified buyer actually paid for just two lots the former home stood on--a burned out concrete foundation of "an untouched pool, plus acres of semi-charred rolling hills," according to Dirt.

Back in 2014, when Hemsworth purchased the estate for $6.8 million, the site noted the spread included "a long driveway that meandered over a gurgling creek, an updated 1950s ranch-style house, a recording studio, detached writing studio, concrete barn, and a big grassy lawn. The property is nestled deep into the rolling Malibu hills, within a private gated community where other homeowners include Megan Fox, Emmy-winning producers Marcy Carsey and Richard Appel, and helicopter heiress Cindy Robinson."

Hemsworth might have good reason to sell it for dirt cheap, but still.

Everyone knows that Miley Cyrus loved the place that she even penned a song about it. It's not that hard to guess which song, since it is titled "Malibu." On related interviews, she revealed that the song is truly about Liam Hemsworth, who was just her fiance at the time. She said singing about their relationship is her way to control the narrative as opposed to letting the media talk about them.

Cyrus loved Hemsworth's estate so much that she even bought the smaller house just next door. She still owns it despite the breakup. Luckily, it survived the fire.

Fans might be hoping the two would reconcile one way or another, but that looks quite impossible today. Hemsworth now lives outside Sydney, Australia and even paid $4.25 million on a spread located in Byron Bay.

Cyrus, for her part, never hinted she still wants a reconciliation. She admitted the breaking down of their relationship wrecked her, but it feels better to just move on. Speaking about the failed marriage a year after she filed for divorce, Miley suggested that the breakup was absolutely necessary.

"It was that thing I just needed not because we were in love anymore but because the comfort and because my brain said, 'Oh, this feels better. This is comforting,'" she said in a "Joe Rogan Experience" interview, via the Insider.

