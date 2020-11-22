Chris Pratt Wants Chris Hemsworth To Stop Working Out

The battle of the Chrises intensifies after Chris Pratt penned a hilarious reaction toward Chris Hemsworth's extreme workout session.

In his recent Instagram post, the Aussie hottie posted a shirtless snap while flexing his intense drill of flipping over a massive tire--which appears to be 175-220 pounds.

"Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra-large donut, gosh, it's heavy @centrfit," Hemsworth captioned his post.

With over 4.2 million likes and 22,000 comments as of this writing, the "Extraction" star certainly wowed his fans and fellow celebrities with his "beast mode" stunts.

"The big fella looking large and in charge," one fan wrote, while Aussie surfer Mick Fanning echoed the same sentiment and commented: "Looks like ya going to pop mate."

On the other hand, "Love Island" Season 3 star Marino Katsouris fully supported the actor's thoughts about his donut post: "Only donut that actually burns calories crushing it," he mentioned.

Unfortunately, it appears that one of his co-stars was dismayed by his powerful workout.

Pratt took to the comment section as he jokingly asked the 37-year-old actor to tone it down a bit.

"Hey, bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything, he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that, so I'm gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks," he wrote.

Hemsworth seemed to get his message and came up with a solution, responding: "Don't worry, mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that's been applied here. It's called instashred."

Chris Pratt Is Back on "Thor"

The "Jurassic World" star's tongue-and-cheek remark refers to the duo's upcoming movie together.

Earlier this month, multiple reports cited that the Hollywood A-listers would appear in the latest installment of Marvel Studios' "Thor" franchise.

ScreenRant confirmed that Pratt would return as Peter Quill and his alter ego Star-Lord, leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, for "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Aside from Pratt, Golden Globe winner Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will also join the upcoming sequel and would reprise their roles as Jane Foster and Valkyrie.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, saying that Marvel's fourth installment--which will be directed and written by Taika Waititi--would start shooting in January 2021.

That is also the main reason why Hemsworth is beefing up to prepare for his titular role.

Chris Hemsworth on "Thor 4"

Moreover, Hemsworth spoke about how thrilled he is to pick up his hammer again and shoot for "Thor."

In his previous interview with Elle Man magazine, the Australian actor said that he is "excited" for the sequel: "For sure, there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production. I'm glad that after everything that happened in "Avengers: Endgame."

In addition, he also is "thankful" that he is still "part of the Marvel Universe" and can "continue the story of Thor."

