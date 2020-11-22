Charli D’Amelio Makes TikTok History After Backlash Over Controversial Video

Despite the backlash, there's no stopping Charli D'Amelio as she marked another milestone on social media.

Earlier this year, the internet star--who has become wildly popular with her viral dance covers--has been hailed as the most followed person on TikTok.

At the time, the 16-year-old Connecticut native boasted more than 41.1 million followers, surpassing the OG Musical.ly star, Loren Gray.

Charli D'Amelio Breaks TikTok Record

Now, the reigning queen of TikTok has no plans of slowing down.

In less than two years since she debuted her first content on the video-sharing social app, D'Amelio made a historic move and became the first person to reach 100 Million followers on the said platform.

Over her Instagram Live, the social media celebrity appeared to be overwhelmed by the news and said that it felt surreal as she thanked her 100 million supporters.

She also expressed the same sentiment on Twitter and wrote, "100 MILLION PEOPLE SUPPORTING ME!! I TRULY CANNOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS REAL."

On the other hand, social media has been flooded by congratulatory post for the youngest member of the D'Amelio fam, including Youtube sensation James Charles.

"Congratulations @charlidamelio. I can't even believe this is real hahahaha I am so incredibly proud of you and your growth!" he tweeted, to which the TikTok queen responded as she thanked the beauty guru for being her "mentor."

"James thank you!! you have been such a mentor to me throughout this entire journey and i am so happy to have you in my life."

Aside from Charles, his father, Marc, took to Twitter to congratulate her youngest daughter for breaking another record.

"Congratulations Charli. Charli D'Amelio hits 100 million TikTok followers @charlidamelio," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan was delighted with the internet sensation's "insane achievement: "Oh my god charli d'amelio 100 M followers on TikTok i am very happy and proud, you are my greatest inspiration, you make me so happy, you are the reason for my sincere smiles, this is an insane achievement, and i'm so proud of u!! @charlidamelio."

On the other hand, a critic took a swipe at the 16-year-old D'Amelio and pointed out the use of good PR after receiving a wave of backlash due to her controversial video.

"Charli D'Amelio reached 100 million followers on tiktok today despite the recent backlash her family has received. Thanks to the use of good PR strategies, the influencer was able to get the situation under control & reach her goal!"

This refers to her recent YouTube video titled "Dinner With the D'Amelio's" where fans criticized Charli and her older sister Dixie for being rude towards Chef Aaron May during their private dinner.

Aside from this, the TikTok celeb also complained about not reaching 100 million followers on TikTok, which Charles subtly called out as he asked her friend "Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?"

The internet was disappointed by the siblings' attitude, causing the younger D'Amelio to lose almost 1 million followers.

Fortunately, days after being on the hot seat, Charli appeared to be back on track as she tweeted "THANK YOU ALL SO SO SO SO MUCH FOR 99 MILLION."

