Meghan Markle Shock: Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney Suffering Heavily After Racism Controversy

Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney reportedly cannot handle the backlash over her racist comments. As the world turned against her, she allegedly had some suicide thoughts.

One minute she's Meghan Markle's BFF and privy to one of the most massive royal events in 2018 - Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, and the next, she's being called a racist and left with thoughts to kill herself.

According to her friends, the Canadian stylist, whose career soared and whose name became a household one after the highly-watched wedding, was effectively "canceled" after being labeled a racist by Instagram influencer Sasha Exeter. Said friends revealed to the Post that being cancelled and ridiculed had a tremendously devastating effect on Mulroney, because she became suicidal.

Within days of Exeter calling her out, Mulroney, 40, lost her gig with "Good Morning America." Then the Canadian network CTV axed her show, "I Do, Redo." She was also forced to leave her roles in numerous charities because her name was already besmirched.

Netflix could potentially stream "I Do" later on, but it appeared to Mulroney that life as she had known it was ending, leading her to entertain self-harm thoughts.

On top of it all, numerous reports came out claiming Markle cut her out of her life. It was too much.

According to her close pals, Mulroney, who works with different big stars including Mindy ­Kaling, had to be prescribed heavy antidepressants. "Jessica has always been very open about dealing with anxiety since she was 12," said one source.

"But the anxiety turned into severe depression and suicidal thoughts," the source added. Mulroney's mom was even forced to step in and care for her.

Allegedly, Mulroney was just crying all the time. She could not talk without crying and she would rather be alone all the time. Even replying to text messages was tedious.

Her husband was also mad worried whenever Mulroney was out of his eyesight. Ben, who quit his job as a TV presenter, reportedly shared to a pal: "I would wake up and Jess wouldn't be in bed, and my mind would go to the worst."

Ultimately, Mulroney confirmed she had these dark thoughts herself.

"I still feel a lot of shame. I feel that people believe the worst in me," Mulroney told the New York Post. "It's not like I have never spoken out about racism before, especially when it comes to Meghan," she added.

It can be remembered that after vanised from the onlne world for some months, she resurfaced to post a picture of her twins on their birthday, saying they deserve the best for having witnessed her in her worst state.

If Mulroney broke her silence on the aftermath of this fiasco in her life, Meghan Markle refuses to budge. She is yet to comment about it, even as media outlets started to paint her in a negative image as well, claiming she ditched her friend to maintain her clean image.

Not saying a peep about Mulroney and her predicament since it happened is already quite telling though.

