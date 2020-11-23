Scott Disick Alarms Parents of Teen GF Amelia Hamlin [RUMOR]

Not everyone feels comfortable over Scott Disick's new relationship with 19-year-old actress Amelia Hamlin.

Disick and Hamlin are yet to confirm their relationship, but the teen's parents have already expressed their worry over the two's relationship.

Earlier this November, Disick went on a cozy beach stroll with Hamlin in Malibu, California--with his arms wrapped around the young woman.

The scene sparked concerns as people quickly noticed their massive age gap. This issue is now reportedly making Hamlin's parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, feel worried about their young daughter.

What Hamlin's Parents Said

Last week, The Sun reported that the parents began to feel anxious about their teen daughter starting a relationship with Disick.

According to the news outlet's source, the Hamlins are particularly alarmed with Scott's "previous baggage" given that he is nearly 40 now.

"Lisa isn't going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she's still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase. But when she does speak about it she'll keep her cool but really, she's worried," the source said.

The 19-year-old Hamlin is their youngest kid, and it gave them more reasons to worry since Disick's past experiences could affect her own mental health issues.

Lisa reportedly found out that her daughter was struggling when she moved to New York City to attend a private university, The New School. Per Lisa, Amelia battled with anorexia last year and immediately returned to Los Angeles after seeing her mother.

"I'm going to figure out my anxiety next week. It's just like pretty bad. And I want to get evaluated," Amelia told her mom in one of the episodes of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Meanwhile, Disick went through ups and downs in his previous relationships.

In 2006, he began his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian before splitting in 2015. They share three children: Mason (10), Penelope (8), and Reign (5).

The reality star also had a three-year relationship with Sofia Richie before dating younger models, including Megan Blake Irwin and Bella Banos.

What might have been making Hamlin's parents concerned even more is that Disick is still facing his battle with substance abuse. Earlier this year, he admitted himself into a rehabilitation center to resolve his addiction issue.

Disick's Exes React!

While Hamlin's parents see the relationship as something worrying, Disick's ex-girlfriends shared different responses to this news.

Kourtney is said to be unaffected despite the age gap of Scott and Amelia.

Per TMZ sources, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star said that she "has no issue" with it at all.

She reportedly reasoned out that Disick is still a good father to their children. Thus, he can do whatever he wants.

In addition, letting Disick be with new people actually benefits her because "that's when he's the most grounded, happy and responsible as a parent."

Meanwhile, Richie unfollowed Hamlin, her mother, and sister Delilah.

"Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram. She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were family friends," MailOnline revealed.

Though they received mixed reactions, Disick and Hamlin continue to spend time with each other.

READ MORE: Amber Heard NOT Canceled? Actress Planning To Join Marvel Amid Damaging Petitions [RUMOR]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles