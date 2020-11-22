Amber Heard NOT Canceled? Actress Planning To Join Marvel Amid Damaging Petitions [RUMOR]

It seems like Amber Heard is getting more spotlight amid the growing number of petitions to get her punished.

The latest drama between Johnny Depp and Heard caused more trouble to the former, as he was asked to give up his role in "Fantastic Beasts." Meanwhile, Amber has remained free and blessed as Warner Bros. reportedly does not have any plan to oust her from "Aquaman 2."

Now that she feels more confident than ever, a recent rumor revealed that the actress now aims to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.

According to Cosmic Book News' scooper Daniel RPK, the 34-year-old actress wants to be the next Sue Storm in the "Fantastic Four" franchise.

If that is the case, then Heard would be hitting two birds at the same time after she confirmed her return to the "Aquaman" franchise.

In an exclusive report by EW on November 12, Heard said she is excited about playing her role as Mera again in the upcoming "Aquaman 2."

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," the actress shared.

The statement basically debunked the rumors that she would be replaced by another actress in the billion-dollar film franchise. For what it's worth, there had also been reports in the past that she would have a massively reduced role in the film, but that does not seem to be the case.

Fans Already Found the Best Sue Storm

Despite Amber Heard's reported desire, it seems like fans have already found the best actress to be the next Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

For years, fans have been eyeing Emily Blunt to play the role, along with her husband, John Krasinski, as Mr. Fantastic. Jessica Alba and Kate Mara previously played the titular role.

The couple is also rumored to join "Doctor Strange 2: In The Multiverse of Madness" as Black Widow and Captain America.

While this has not been decided yet, fans already imagined Blunt playing the character through a fanart.

Freelance digital artist Yadvender Singh Rana said in the art's caption, "For me, she completely fits the character. She's strong, fierce, and plays her characters in a very serious way. Disney should definitely make this official."

Meanwhile, Marvel boss Kevin Feige already hinted about the "Fantastic Four" arrival during the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019

Can Heard Be the Next Invisible Woman?

Unfortunately, even without Blunt on the fans' list, Heard might not be able to achieve her MCU dream at all.

It is worth noting that the actress has been on the hot seat for months now. In fact, she is also the subject of widely supported petitions, including "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2."

As of writing, the said campaign is nearly 10,000 signatures away from its 1.5 million goal.

Change.org user Jeanne Larson started the petition ever since Depp and Heard began their legal battle.

"As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project," the user said. "They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser."

The fans plan to boycott "Aquaman 2," as well if Warner Bros would not remove her from the franchise.

