Jenny Slate’s Makeup Remover: Coconut Oil for the Best Effect!

Jenny Slate has an interesting beauty regimen. Her clear complexion and youthful glow is certainly covetable, which can be attributed to all the nicely picked out products she has in her bathroom, no doubt. However, she actually turns away from store-brought makeup remover in favor of something unique and organic: coconut oil.

Jenny Slate Swears By Coconut Oil as Makeup Remover

Previously, Jenny Slate told Into the Gloss that coconut oil is an important component of her beauty routine.

"For skin I love coconut oil. I take my makeup off with it and I'll put it in my hair as a mask once a week, too. And I use Laura Mercier skin products," she revealed.

A quick research confirms this beauty hack is worth a try.

Experts Approve Using Coconut Oil as Makeup Remover

Turns out research backs up her little beauty step: there are several studies that have already showed how coconut oil can be transformative to the skim. To use it as a makeup remover is one genius beauty hack, doing two jobs at the time. It can remove all the pesky makeup in one go and give you a moisturizing effect that most commercial makeup removers cannot provide.

Anthony Youn, MD, a holistic plastic surgeon and author located in Troy, MI, is all for using coconut oil as a makeup remover. Some think that doing this can just clog the pores and ruin the skin, but the expert said there is no need to worry. Instead, he almost gushed about using coconut oil from the Philippines and other Asian countries.

Coconut oil is anti-bacterial and anti-yeast, and it also works as a great first-aid cream. Because of its detergent effect, it works well as a makeup remover," explained Thornfeldt. He said it would not clog pores as long as it is treated very minimally--so the more organc, the better!

"Ideally, it should be organic and minimally processed," Youn emphasized.

Tips for Using Coconut Oil as Makeup Remover

Now that it is clear makeup wipes can be do away with in favor of coconut oil from the Philippines and other tropical coutnries, it's important to know exactly the dos and donts of using it as a makeup remover so no adverse effects occur.

The first is to buy it in its purest form. Coconut oil that can be used for the face should be "organic, unrefined, and cold-pressed." Otherwise, it can certainly clog the pores. The second is to store it in a relatively cool place, even though the melting point of coconut oil is quite high.

Lastly, no cotton pads and certainly no washed clothes--use fingers. The reason why coconut oil is so nice as a makeup remover is because it really does not need additional tool to aid in removing the makeup off the face.

Photoghrapher and apparent beauty enthusiast Margaret Zhang said so as much. "Whenever I'm wearing makeup, I'll use coconut oil to remove it, because then you don't have to worry about moisturizing afterwards, and you go straight to bed. It's so good for your skin and it smells good."

Simply rub the coconut oil between the hands to warm it up first so it transforms into a liquid, then massage onto the face as if it is a cleanser. Using pads and cloths can just irritate the skin.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Drops Best News Ever During AMAs 2020

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles