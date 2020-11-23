Vanessa Hudgens' Rumored New BF Is a Pro Baseball Player

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens is ending 2020 with a happy heart after being linked to pro baseball player Cole Tucker.

"The Princess Switch" star was spotted out and about in Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles after having a casual romantic dinner date with the 24-year-old athlete, per the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old Hudgens, whose claim to fame was her role as Gabriella Montez in the 2006 musical film "High School Musical," looked very chic in her black satin slip-on dress with plunging neckline.

She then paired it with a fuzzy grey longline cardigan and black Christian Louboutin booties to glam up her look.

On the other hand, Tucker kept things casual with a dark blue hoodie paired with light washed denim, white sneakers and a bright red beanie for a pop of color.

Apart from their lovely date night, the two were also photographed holding hands and hugging each other as they waited at the valet outside the establishment.

Meanwhile, E! News cited that Hudgens appeared to have a fun night over their two-hour meal as she was beaming with a smile the entire time.

"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness told the outlet, adding: "They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

Prior to the Disney alum and Tucker sighting, the "Journey to the Center of the Earth 2" star previously hinted that she is dating someone.

Over the weekend, the California native shared a photo of her holding a pink rose close to her face.

She simply captioned the post "Date night" followed by a heart emoji.

With the rumors that Hudgens and Tucker are dating, fans can't help but give their thoughts about the budding romance.

"Vanessa Hudgens and cole tucker are already my favorite couple, i'm so happy for them," one wrote.

A second user even called the outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates the GOAT for going out with the former Disney star.

"Every boy growing up in the early 2000s had dreams of dating Vanessa Hudgens. Cole Tucker is at that age where he was probably the same way. He's actually living it out now. GOAT"

Interestingly, aside from the baseball shortstop, who made his MLB debut in 2019, the 31-year-old actress was also linked to another athlete. Earlier this year, Hudgens was spotted enjoying a fancy dinner witrh Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma at the posh Brooklyn Italian restaurant, Lilia.

The Hollywood actress was also seen cheering for Kuzma during his game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

At the time, People reported that the two are "seeing each other, but taking things slow and just having fun at this stage."

This is just weeks after the singer-actress and ex-boyfriend Austin Butler, whom she dated for almost nine years, called it quits. Us Weekly confirmed the shocking news, stating that "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup."

