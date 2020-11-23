Adele 2.0? Katy Perry Cofuses the Hell Out of Fans With Massive Transformation

Katy Perry might pass as Adele's doppelganger after fans pointed out the striking resemblance between the two.

On her Instagram account, the new mom posted a photo donning a new look to promote her latest track, "Not The End Of The World."

Sporting long crimped blonde locks and foxy winged eyeliner, the "Dark Horse" songstress was also wearing a multi-colored puffy long sleeves dress.

"Come with me to the edge of the world... my first offering of #NotTheEndOfTheWorld for # Tmall's Double 11 Gala ♥️ Link in bio," Perry captioned her post.

The 36-year-old California native's comment section was filled with positive remarks from fans stating that she looked even more beautiful.

"You're glowing," one user wrote, while another one penned: "Queen of everything."

Some also urged the pop star to make it as her next single.

"Make not the end of the world single," a third fan mentioned. Another individual echoed the same thought and responded, "Justice for NTEOTW (that should be a single)."

Katy Perry Mistaken as Adele

Interestingly, there are some eagle-eyed fans who were sidetracked by the blonde beauty's vibe, as they noticed how Katy Perry looked like Adele and mistakenly thought that she was the British singer.

"At first glance, I thought this was Adele," one follower commented.

Meanwhile, another went to ask, "Adele, is that you?"

On the other hand, fans also posted the same sentiment on Twitter and even shared a side-by-side photo of the two.

"I am convinced they are related @Adele @katyperry," a fan tweeted.

One user also had a hard time identifying who's who: "Can't tell the difference between Katy Perry and Adele these days.

Katy Perry and Adele's Close Bond

The situation also gets a little bit odd. As it turns out, the "American Idol" judge and the Grammy Award winner are neighbors, as both live in a posh Beverly Hills estate.

Before welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with her boyfriend and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orlando Bloom, Perry revealed that Adele occasionally visited her when she's in L.A.

"She's my next-door neighbor, so not only is she on the scene, but she's like, around the corner," she told Fleur East on "Hits Radio Breakfast."

Perry then mentioned that she and the 32-year-old singer-songwriter are longtime friends: "We live very close to each other, we're friendly, we've known each other for a long time."

Moreover, the new mom also recalled an instance where she welcomed the multi-awarded singer while wearing a bathrobe.

"I haven't seen her in person since she's been, like, you know, transforming herself because I was busy, she was busy," Perry shared, adding: "But I remembered sometime last year, she just knocks on my door and comes in. I'm in my robe, it's fun. She's great. She's very real."

Earlier this year, Adele wowed her fans with her jaw-dropping transformation. The singer reportedly lost more than 40 pounds this year and continues to overhaul her diet with just 1,000 calories a day.

