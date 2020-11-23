The Weeknd Mystery: Why Did He Wrap His Face With Bandages at AMAs 2020?

The Weeknd sparked concerns after sporting a bandaged face during the 2020 American Music Awards.

The "I Feel it Coming" hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, appeared on stage as he accepted three major awards--including Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B, Favorite Album and Favorite Song.

Not only that, but the 30-year-old Canadian crooner also wowed the crowd with his world premiere performance of his recent tracks "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears" alongside legendary jazz saxophonist, Kenny G.

Following his performance, The Weeknd delivered a heartwarming acceptance speech as he dedicated his win to the late iconic singer, Prince.

"Last time I received this award, it was given to me by the late great Prince. And you know, he's the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B, and I'd like to dedicate this award to him. Thank you."

Fans Express Concerned Over The Weeknd's Bruised Face

However, aside from his monumental win, fans were intrigued over the singer's bizarre look.

Social media was flooded with questions asking the reason behind The Weeknd's bruised face.

"I know I be in my own zone, buuuut TF is wrong with him?!" one posted.

Another fan doubted if this was an act or if the Grammy Award winner was really injured: "watching the ama's and The Weeknd won an award and had like a head cast but I think it was cosmetic, but i wasn't sure if he was acc hurt."

Moreover, an individual was obviously dismayed over the "Blinding Lights" singer's AMAs 2020 look.

"Idc if you call me whatever but @theweeknd's AMA's look triggered my anxiety today. I'm having a panic attack as I type this. I don't need to see his bandaged face all over social media as it reminds me of how I looked when I was hit! No. Noooooo."

On the other hand, a fan stressed how good his performance was and did not even notice his bandaged face.

"I just saw the video of @theweeknd performing for the ama's and watching it made me genuinely happy and forget about all the crappy shit going on in my life," the said fan tweeted.

Interestingly, there's a good reason behind his beat-up face with a massive bandage aesthetic.

Earlier this year, he told Esquire that his 2019 song "Blinding Lights" was about drunk driving and he wanted to raise awareness with it.

"How you want to see someone at night, and you're intoxicated, and you're driving to this person and you're just blinded by streetlights, but nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you're so lonely. I don't want to ever promote drunk driving, but that's what the dark undertone is."

The Weeknd's Bloody Face at MTV VMAs 2020

This is not the first time that The Weeknd showed up in an award-winning ceremony donning an odd look.

In August, the crooner appeared at the MTV VMAs 2020 with a bloody face as he gave a jaw-dropping performance of his hit song "Blinding Lights."

Moreover, the singer did not go home empty-handed and took home best R&B and video of the year award.

