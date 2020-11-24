Grammys What? Nicki Minaj Speaks Out on Shocking Grammy Snub in 2012

Nicki Minaj can no longer ignore the fact that despite all that she has done for the rap scene, she has been continuously snubbed at the Grammy Awards.

Shortly after the 2021 Grammy Award nominations were revealed on Tuesday, wherein she was not nominated at all, the rapper took to her social media and reflected on the unfair journey she had with the annual awards show.

She also focused on one year that she felt the most hurt by the snub, which was in 2012.

NIcki Minaj Reacts To 2021 Grammy Award Nominations

Minja looked back on 2012 and said she could never forget the injustice done to her.

"Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade-went on to inspire a generation," she wrote to her 21 million followers on Twitter. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday."

During the 2012 Grammys, Bon Iver won the award and left Nicki and other nominees--including Skrillex, J. Cole and The Band Perry--in the dust. Minaj did not react then. She also did not react for all the other nine times that she was nominated for the category but went home empty-handed.

It's quite shocking, in hindsight, given how the female rapper transformed the rap and hip-hop scene. It is not that far-fetched to say that she paved the way for other female rappers to come in and make a name for themselves in the scene without being ridiculed.

As reported by NPR, the rap and hip hop scenes are where men traditionally dominate the uppermost echelon. If there are going to be women joining the scene, they may be relegated to the back. However, "Minaj has indelibly changed the landscape for artists in hip-hop for the past decade, showing a complex visage," NPR wrote.

In 2019, when Nicki was yet nominated and snubbed at the awards show, some fans wondered why. Nicki Minaj reacted to the questions with some snarky comment about the Grammy producers and said she was bullied to accepting things as they are.

This 2020, she is more direct at highlighting the fact that there is injustice going on in the awarding event, reacting even before anyone could again pop the same question.

Nicki Minaj Pissed Off "Grammy Producer KEN"

In 2019, one confused Nicki Minaj fan posted a statement when the artist once more went home without an award.

"Nicki Minaj has been at the top of her game for way too long to not have had a Grammy," the fan wrote (via Variety). "I don't know what white man from the boards she pissed off."

Little did the fan know that her guess could actually be right and that Nicki herself would react to her musing.

"I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN," Minaj wrote on Twitter in response. "I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I'll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth."

