Real Hero: Jason Momoa Makes Heartwarming Gesture for Young Fan Battling Cancer

Jason Momoa is not satisfied with being a superhero in the movies. He wants to be one outside of it.

The actor made the day of a cancer-stricken kid with a FaceTime call after learning how much of a fan the boy, Danny Sheehan, is of Aquaman. A video of the little boy unwrapping an "Aquaman" toy quickly went viral, reaching the actor who played the well-loved superhero.

A clip of their heartwarming conversation is now reaching a million likes on Instagram, which Momoa himself shared.

"So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," Momoa wrote on his social media. He then tagged @wbpictures to ask for a Aquaman Trident for the sweet kid.

"Facetime him and spend some time talking to him," the star shared. He uploaded a clip of their heart-to-heart chat on Wednesday. "Hi, beautiful boy!," bellowed Momoa to his superfan, whose smile is as wide as it can be. The little kid expressed how he is "so excited" to be talking to his hero. "I have been hearing about you all over, from all of my friends," Momoa added. "And I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you're doing."

Later on, the "Aquaman" star shared to the aptly-listening kid his different oceanic adventures before pledging to take his fan one day to ride dolphins. Sheehan then showed the "Justice League" star his new action figure, which made Momoa laugh loudly

The clip ended with Momoa promising to give Danny one of his tridents and inviting him to be on the set of "Aquaman 2" once it starts filming in London. As reported by ABC, "Aquaman 2" will start filiming in 2021.

Who Is Danny Sheehan?

The clip fo Danny Sheehan was first posted on Nov. 15 in a Facebook page documenting the 7-year-old's battle with pineoblastoma--a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer that he was diagnosed with three years ago, in 2017.

"I love Aquaman," the Marshfield, Mass. native shared on the video clip, highlighting the fact that it is his "favorite character." Momoa was so moved by what he witnessed that he decided to do something special for the young fan.

Apart from the video conversation, Momoa also provided his own followers with a link to Sheehan's GoFundMe page to raise much-needed funds to aid the boy's treatment and recovery. It has now raised $123,600 at the time of writing.

Sheehan's Facebook page has since expressed how thankful the family is to the actor for taking time to talk to dear Danny.

"Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever - he can't wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!!," they wrote. "And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D's video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love."

Danny's mom is also glad for the joy Momoa brought to her son. "It's just been an unbelievable blur, and it's been magical," Natalie Sheehan added.

For those who want to help Danny, you can donate through this link.

