Sussexes’ Unbearable Grief: Prince Harry Wept With Meghan Markle After Suffering Miscarriage

In an article she recently wrote for the New York Times, Meghan Markle revealed she and her husband, Prince Harry, experienced after experiencing a miscarriage in July 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex described how she felt ill at their $14 million Los Angeles mansion. She reportedly felt a "sharp cramp" while she watched after her first-born son, Archie Harrison.

The 39-year-old mom wrote in her piece, "The Losses We Share," "I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm."

But then she reportedly sensed that something wasn't right.

It hasn't been revealed how many weeks pregnant the former "Suits" star was at the time, but according to studies, most women suffer miscarriages in the first trimester.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears."

Meghan shared how she continued stared at the "cold white walls" of the hospital as she thought of how she and Prince Harry would heal from this heartbreak.

The Duchess also referenced an interview during a royal tour in Africa in October 2019 in which she held back tears after a journalist asked "Are you OK?"

"Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'" Meghan wrote.

The Duchess of Sussex explained that losing a child "means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

She also discovered that only 10 to 20 women would suffer from a miscarriage in a room of 100 women.

Meghan Markle continues to use her voice to educate and enlighten people as miscarriage is a topic that's taboo that "riddled with (unwarranted) shame.'"

The mom-of-one wrote, "Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks the truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same."

According to royal editor Katie Nicholl who spoke to the BBC, the royal family knew that she had a miscarriage, but it isn't clear if they knew about the New York Times article the Duchess wrote.

She said, "The royal family was very supportive about it. They were aware of what had happened."

"Harry was in constant touch with them over the summer, and they knew what they were going through. My understanding is they've been supported by the royal family on this episode."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an outpour of support from fans worldwide.

Grieving parents who also suffered miscarriages have shared their heartbreaking stories.

According to the Daily Mail, social media users also flooded their social media in support of the couple.

"My prayers for everyone who can respect each other's pain, even if they don't share it."

"Absolutely heartbreaking. As someone who has suffered four miscarriages, I felt every part of this article."

Another said, "My thoughts are with Meghan and Harry."

Meghan Markle isn't the first royal to have suffered a miscarriage.

Zara Tindall suffered two miscarriages, while Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, lost an unborn baby in 2001.

Aside from her loss, Meghan Markle also spoke about other topics in her Times article, such as the COVID-19 deaths, social isolation, and Black Lives Matter.

READ MORE: What Fame? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expected to Fade Into the Background After Megxit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles