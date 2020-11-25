Moving in Together? Khloe Kardashian Planning To Live With Tristan Thompson in Boston

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still in a shaky ground amid their alleged rekindled romance. It probably would not take much to wreck the reconciliation.

But no, the two are reportedly willing to do everything to make their relationship work, so Tristan signing a new deal with the Boston Celtics is not going to break them.

Khloe and Tristan Moving in Together in Boston?

"Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.," a source shared to Us Weekly. "Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and [their daughter] True."

The insider added that Tristan has already been forgiven by those within Khloe's inner circle.

"All of Khloé's friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work," the source added.

An earlier report by TMZ, however, said rumors about any permanent move to Boston cannot be true. Khloe does not want True to feel lost in Boston, especially when she already has a routine in LA. True's closest friends, her cousins, are also in LA.

Kardashians Cheer Tristan Thompson Signing With Celtics

Thompson started his NBA career back in 2011 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The athlete devoted nine seasons with the Ohio-based team, up until it was was announced on November 21 that he already signed a deal to join the Celtics as the team's new center.

The two-year-contract he signed makes him $19 million richer.

The Kardashians are all for the career move, as well.

When the new deal was announced, several members of the reality family sent out congratulatory messages.

"Congrats @realtristan13. Boston here we come!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story.

Rob Kardashian, who is in general quite quiet on social media, shared a supportive message as well. "LET'S GO @realtristan13," he wrote on his IG story.

Tristan and Khloe Relationship Timeline

The pair split in February 2019 after Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe with none other than Jordyn Woods.

While Tristan's womanizing ways are not that hidden from the public anyway, this created a huge scandal not just because he is already a dad, but because Woods is Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time. Woods was so close to Jenner she was essentially living with her and has even became a close family friend to the whole Kardashian clan.

In August this year, however, Us Weekly confirmed that Khloe and the athlete have reconciled. They reportedly had the COVID-19 to thank for the reconcilation because the quarantine forced them to be with each for an extended period of time. Throughout the quarantine period, Thompson reportedly did everything to show Khloe he wants her back.

Before the pandemic, the two were arleady giving co-parenting a try. While they were doing great with it, Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres that it was one of the hardest things she had to do in her life. She had to forget her hurt feelings for the sake of her child, after all.

"It's one of the hardest things I've ever done," True Thompson's mom said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in October. "Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first - it sounds great when you're all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it's such a challenge."

