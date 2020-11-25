Mystery BF: Larsa Pippen Gets Touchy With New Man

Larsa Pippen is unfazed by the Kardashian and Tristan Thompson drama and is finally moving on with her mystery man.

The blonde beauty was spotted hitting up a Chick-Fil-A and Macy's as the duo walked hand in hand while casually strolling inside the mall in Miami.

In the photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Scottie Pippen's estranged wife was seen rocking a black bodysuit, showing off her side boob as she paired it with baggy dark pants and black sneakers.

As for the very tall mystery man, he is donning an eye-catching matchy tracksuit with neon details as he finishes off his look with bold orange sneakers.

Fans Warned Larsa Pippen to Keep His Mystery Man Away from the Kardashians

With the sightings of the "The Real Housewives of Miami" star's new flame, fans warned her to keep her man away from Khloe Kardashian.

"Khloe Kardashian has probably got her eye on this one too," one fan tweeted.

The second fan echoed the same stance and mentioned, "Keep him away from Khloe is my advice."

On the other hand, an individual urged Pippen not to introduce his newfound love to the Kardashian clan.

"Don't introduce this one to the Kardashians again. Remember they took stolen Tristan from you."

The 46-year-old blonde bombshell is in the hot seat after she revealed her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

In her tell-all interview, she claimed that she and the NBA star had a brief romance before he and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star started dating.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him. I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them," she told the "Hollywood Raw" podcast (via Us Magazine). "Then a week later, or ten days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. ... I never cared that Khloé was with him after me."

The Illinois native reality star then cleared that she did not bother to interrupt the two after it became clear that the Canadian pro athlete and the Good American founder are both into each other.

In addition, she denied having an affair with the new Celtic center while he is in a relationship with the "KUWTK" star.

"I would never do that. That's not even my personality," she added, "If they love each other, then God bless. I think when you have a family with someone, it's really hard to break up," she mentioned.

Kim Kardshian Reacts to Larsa Pippen's Bombshell Interview

According to E! News, Kim Kardashian didn't trust her former best friend and doubted her intentions since they caught her "talking behind their backs, and it was all just too much."

Moreover, one source also revealed to the publication that although the KKW Beauty owner "has a soft spot" for her since she is her former friend, Kim thinks that "Larsa is toxic energy."

