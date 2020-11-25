Drama Queen? Wendy Williams Slams TikTok Queen Charli D’Amelio Over Apology Video

Wendy Williams just gave a savage remark over Charli D'Amelio's dramatic apology.

The reigning TikTok queen is in hot waters recently after airing her controversial YouTube video alongside her family.

Titled "Dinner With the D'Amelio's," the 16-year-old internet sensation and her older sister were criticized for displaying rude behavior towards Chef Aaron May after the two complained about the food during their family dinner.

In addition, the younger D'Amelio also ranted about not reaching 100 million followers, to which their guest, beauty guru James Charles, asked: "Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?"

Following this, the social media star faced a massive backlash, as fans called the two siblings "ungrateful" and Charli being "obsessed" about her number of followers.

With the countless criticisms being thrown at her, the brunette beauty lost one million followers in just one day--dropping from 99.4 million to less than 98.8 million, according to Livecounts.

Charli D'Amelio Broke Down in Tears During her IG LIve

The setback and criticisms prompted the internet celebrity to respond to the backlash.

In her Instagram Live, she explained that it was "all just one huge misunderstanding" and they never meant to be arrogant and rude towards anyone.

"It's completely blown out of proportion," she mentioned, adding: "No matter what I say, no matter how I handle any of this, people are still going to think what they're going to think and that's fine, because those are the people who, in the long run, weren't going to be there for me at the end of the day, and that's fine, I understand that."

Moreover, D'Amelio apologized and mentioned that she is genuinely sorry, saying "it wasn't something where I truly meant to be hurtful or truly meant to put anyone down."

However, the TikTok star started to cry after the viewers posted hurtful comments.

"Blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not OK at all," the Connecticut-born social media personality said, adding that she is now unsure whether she wanted to be on the internet anymore.

"If this is the community that I'm in, and the community that I've put myself, I don't know if I want to do that anymore."

Wendy Williams Not Convinced With TikTok Queen's Apology

Unfortunately, the renowned TV host is not buying D'Amelio's tears.

In the latest episode of the "Wendy Williams Show," the 56-year-old media personality appeared to be unimpressed by her apology.

She mentioned that she "doesn't feel sorry for her" and even slammed TikTokers for creating drama over social media.

"I don't see any tears. I don't feel sorry for her," she explained. "These TikTokers, these children these days, who are their age - they live for the drama."

Moreover, the Daytime Emmy Awards nominee then referenced Charli's milestone for being the first to reach 100 million TikTok followers: "She probably has, those millions of people who left her - they're back - plus there are even more brand new people to follow her."

In the end, Williams gave her two cents and mentioned that Charlie deserved being under fire, adding "Who doesn't get backlash?!"

