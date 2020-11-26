Drake as the Next Barack Obama? It's Possible!

A decade ago, Drake expressed his interest to play as Barack Obama in a biopic. Now, the Canadian rapper got a nod from the former U.S. President himself.

Drake Wanted To Play Barack Obama in a Movie

Drake previously told Paper Magazine that aside from his massive success in the music industry, one of his "goals" is to portray the 44th U.S. President.

"I hope somebody makes a movie about President Obama's life soon because I could play him. That's the goal," he told the outlet in 2010.

In addition, the three-time Grammy Award winner shared how he admires Obama and how he can even impersonate the former world leader.

"I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on T.V., I don't change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions."

Barack Obama Gives Drake His "Stamp of Approval"

Now, the father-of-two gave Drake his blessing and endorsed the 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, to play him in a biopic.

In his recent interview with Complex News, Obama described the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker as a "talented" artist.

"I will say this. Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he's ready, you know ..."





Dropping TODAY at 2pm. “Oh, he’s gonna leave the White House.”President @BarackObama talks about his new book A Promised Land, Trump’s transition plan, Drake playing him in a movie, and more on an all-new episode of Complex 360 with @SpeedyMorman Dropping TODAY at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/oXeTWHuvxQ — Complex (@Complex) November 24, 2020

Host Speedy Morman then asked the 59-year-old former world leader whether he is giving the iconic rapper his stamp of approval, to which he quickly replied: "You know what, Drake has - more importantly, I think - my household's stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

During Obama's last term in presidency, the "Tootsie Slide" artist--who goes by the username of Champagnepapi on Instagram--penned a heartwarming message for the outgoing president.

"As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year, I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in the office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O," he wrote alongside a merged photo of him and Obama.

Drake and Obama met a handful of times, the most recent one during the 2019 NBA Finals in Toronto.

The rapper, who happens to be the global ambassador for the Raptors, exchanged a hug, handshake and a few words with Obama before Game 2 started.

Fans React To Barack Obama's Statement Over His Possible Biopic

Aside from the former president, fans also gave a thumbs up to Drake's portrayal of Obama.

"Barack Obama said Drake could play him in a bio pic that's major, that's a W for the 4th Quarter Drake can't lose," one wrote.

On the other hand, another user disagreed with Obama and recommended another Canadian, Jarod Joseph, to play the role instead of the rapper.

"Huge Drake fan music-wise, but no to him cast as President @BarackObama in a movie. I've cast for television shows & videos & would pick actor Jarod Joseph to play President Obama. He would win an Oscar if he did."

