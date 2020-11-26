Amber Heard Makes Bold Move In Johnny Depp’s Previous Movie

Johnny Depp fans are still defending the actor at every turn. People who continue to speak ill of their hero will cause wrath from social media users.

The 57-year-old actor has been dropped from his multi-million-dollar deals with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises, but his ex-wife, Amber Heard, is set to return to filming for "Aquaman 2."

There have been petitions to have her fired in the past years, with signatures that have raced past a million.

This is after Depp lost his libel case against The Sun, where he sued the British tabloid for calling him a "wife-beater."

However, Warner Bros. executives are showing no signs of letting Heard go.

And according to We Got This Covered, Amber Heard might star in Johnny Depp's previous movie, "Pirates of the Caribbean."

They claimed that a Patreon user named Daniel Richtman said that the 34-year-old spoke to Margot Robbie about a potential role in the franchise's upcoming spin-off.

While the outlet isn't sure if Heard is already in talks with the studio or if she's only discussed it with the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actress, We Got This Covered believed that after booting Depp off the franchise and then drafting Heard to sail the seven seas "would no doubt send the internet to a fit of rage."

It has been previously reported that Margot Robbie will be starring in a reboot of the famous "Pirates" movie and it has been hinted that there will be "lots of girl power" in it.

The "Birds of Prey" star talked to Yahoo and revealed that in the upcoming film that she's "really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world."

It's unclear if she will be leading the show, or if Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, or will be Jack's replacement.

According to reports, the newest film promises to reboot, instead of continue, the franchise.

It may also seem like Disney is continuing the trend of remakes but with a female lead.

But back in May, longtime executive producer of the franchise Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that he was unsure whether Johnny Depp will be returning.

He told Collider, "The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be. So we're going to have to see."

Johnny Depp has debuted the character since it's the first movie in 2003, alongside Keira Knightly and Orlando Bloom.

But Johnny Depp's not only being replaced in "Pirates," but on "Fantastic Beasts" as well.

According to E! News, Mads Mikkelsen will officially take over Depp's role as Gellert Grindelwald on the third installment of the "Harry Potter" spin-off.

Warner Bros. confirmed the news days after Mikkelsen dismissed the hearsays, saying that these are "rumors."

Meanwhile, Depp's former co-stars, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, and Ezra Miller, are already back to filming at Studios Leavesden.

"Fantastic Beasts 3" is expected to have a summer 2022 release after it moved from its initial release date of November 2021, according to Variety.

However, Warner Bros. has not yet announced an exact release date for the movie.

