NSFW: Jennifer Lopez Gets Backlash Over 'Unwanted' Marketing Stunt

Jennifer Lopez made headlines once again, but not everyone is happy about it.

Lopez came under fire again after making what some call a "needless" move to promote herself.

On Thursday, J. Lo paraded her fully naked body in the cover art for her new single "In The Morning." The picture shows her toned abs, legs and arms, posing sideways to cover her body.

"Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday @mertalas & @macpiggott," she captioned the now-controversial album art.

Although the singer has a body she can flaunt whenever she wants, some critics showed massive disapproval over how she showed off her body.

Followers Said "No"

Most of her followers on the platform pointed out that the marketing stunt was no longer needed since J. Lo is already popular.

Several also reasoned out that her reputation is already enough to sell the album. With that, showing too much skin was already "too much."

One Latin fan expressed her embarrassment and wrote, "It's not necessary to be naked when u got great vocals.. why do these Hispanic women need to flaunt their skin in this industry. I am so embarrassed for my Latin heritage."

Meanwhile, a fan almost decided to leave J. Lo's fandom upon seeing the picture.

"And totally underminds the equality and respect woman have fought so hard and so long for !! Just gross !!" one Twitter user said. "I like some of her music but this is disgusting and makes me Want to delete her from my library!! She was totally inappropriate on the super bowl halftime too!"

To recall, J.Lo's 12-minute performance with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show drew criticisms too. During that time, the singer wore a flag cape, which seemed to be a simple American flag-inspired cape outside. However, it was actually designed with a Puerto Rican flag on the inside.

Fans Defended J. Lo

Despite receiving hate messages from some Twitter users, Jennifer Lopez still received support and approval from most of her fans.

One of her fans defended her and said that other A-listers also did the same, including Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey.

With that said, Lopez is also entitled to do a risqué pose if she wants to.

Another one commented, "Honestly, surprised to see the negative comments. She looks dang good. And just bc your older doesn't mean you have to be dowdy and boring. Work it honey and represent older ladies who look better than 20 year olds!!"

"Wow. How many people (haters) wish to be you. Now I see why," one fan exclaimed. "You're beautiful with a beautiful body for your age. Bravo, Jlo."

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old singer posted the behind-the-scenes video of the pictorial on Instagram.

Per Jennifer, beauty is about being "limitless," seemingly referencing to her choice to make a bold move for her new single.

She also said that it has no expiration date. Instead, for her, beauty is about using one's power rightfully while giving importance to one's value.

