2021 Grammy Awards Prediction: Why BTS 'Dynamite' Should Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

BTS scored its first Grammy nomination through "Dynamite," and they could very well get their first win, too.

The Grammy Awards announced that the track, which is the group's first English single, is one of the nominees in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

It will be a tough battle, as BTS competes against the tracks of the industry's top stars such as "UN DIA (ONE DAY)," "Intentions," "Rain On Me," and "Exile."

To become the first Kpop group to enter Grammys' nominations list is already a feat for the group. However, BTS also deserves to win the award next year--which is why it also topped our 2021 Grammy Awards predicition.

"Dynamite" Made History

For what it's worth, "Dynamite" has already wowed the crowd even before it landed on the Grammys.

This year, the hit song reached even American TV shows and charts. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, "Dynamite" has been a strong contender at Billboard's main singles charts for months.

In addition, it grabbed nods from different award-giving bodies and won several recognitions. Among the song's current honors are MTV Europe Music Award for Best Song, People's Choice Award for Favorite Music Video, and People's Choice Award for Favorite Song.

With that said, there's no reason not to believe that it would win the Grammys as well.

"Dynamite" Western Crossover Is Catchy

For an all-Korean boy group, singing with foreign language can be tricky and risky. However, BTS showed their greatness and broke the stigma that once divided K-pop and the international stage.

Since "Dynamite" is a full English song, it allowed the group to make the best crossover ever. Although the language is not their specialty, they still delivered a great song to their fans.

BTS' leader RM (Rap Monster) once told Entertainment Weekly that they did not want to sing a full English song.

"We don't want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one. Like, if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that's not BTS," he said.

However, the group eventually decided to try something new without ditching their trademark. The move, fortunately, became one of the best choices they ever made.

With that risk alone, it's hard to ignore them in this 2021 Grammy Awards prediction.

BTS Created the Song Sincerely

While ARMYs, their fanbase, do the job in keeping the song on the charts, there's no denying that BTS delivered a quality song.

Compared with other nominees, BTS does everything for the group--they write, song and dance what they create.

They can do it simply because they are sincere whenever they are performing. They are also at their best, even behind the scenes.

BTS' outpouring hard work while creating "Dynamite" is extremely incomparable, and they always make sure that their listeners can relate to whatever they want to deliver.

The secret behind this connection? Sincerity.

It is not about the music alone. But it is about the power of performance and power to connect with their fans easily.

READ MORE: 2021 Grammy Awards Prediction: 3 Reasons Why 'Black Parade' Should Win Song of the Year

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles