Sacré Bleu: Celine Dion Sparks Health Fears After ‘Pushing Herself Into Danger Zone’?

Is Celine Dion okay?

The songbird has turned into a "frightening bag of bones," according to Globe's December 7, 2020 issue.

Friends of the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker are worried for the 52-year-old because she's reportedly down to 96 pounds, surviving on fruit and crackers alone.

The five-foot-seven star is said to be driving herself to the brink of collapse, with a diet and exercise plan to prepare for the relaunch for her top-rated world tour.

An insider dished to the outlet, "There's a real concern she's pushing herself into the danger zone. She never did know when to stop."

Celine Dion's "Courage Would Tour" is set to resume in Paris on March 2021 after being put on hold for about a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that's killing millions of people worldwide.

The Canada-born A-lister is allegedly determined to be at her best once she returns on stage and sees her fans.

But now, friends and sources are worried that she's starving herself in her drive for perfection, as well as maintaining the stick-thin look that helped her receive the nickname "fashion icon."

The insider tattled that Celine's diet is horrible.

"She eats a little more than a piece of fruit and a couple of crackers to get her through the day."

They added how Celine has also been working out with her personal trainers seven days a week. Apart from that, she has again been doing hours of ballet "until she's near collapse."

Celine's friends are said to be urging the singer to slow down, but it's not like she would listen to them.

"Celine feels that if she's not sweating buckets and trembling from exhaustion at the end of the day, then she hasn't worked hard enough."

The source added how with her diet, she's getting little nourishment to fuel her exercise and grueling activities to "sweat."

This time of the year is also taking an emotional toll on her because her husband and mentor Rene Angelil died from throat cancer in January 2016.

"Of course, obsessing about her body is a good diversion to take her mind off of it."

The source continued, "A lot of people are really worried about her, not in the last how she's going to handle the rigorous pace of her upcoming tour."

An OK Magazine source further said that the lean Celine is "pushing herself into the danger zone."

Though she's said to be suffering emotionally, OK's source believes that she can do a lot of things to take her mind off of it, but "this is not a healthy option."

However, Globe and OK Magazines publish a lot of inaccurate and false stories about celebrities all the time.

Though it's true that Celine Dion has lost a ton of weight, she revealed that her new approach to fashion and her lifestyle after the death of her husband is something she's been doing for herself.

She told The Sun, "I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine, and sexy."

Speaking of the criticism she has been getting about getting too slim, Celine said, "If I like it, I don't want to talk about it. Don't bother. Don't take a picture. If you like it, I'll be there. If you don't, leave me alone. "

