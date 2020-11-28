Mandy Moore's Beauty Secret: Coconut Oil for Glowing Skin

Mandy Moore is swearing by this to keep her body skin supple and smooth all over: coconut oil. Seeing how her natural beauty glows, from head to toe, she's a living testament that coconut oil is not meant only for cooking.

In fact, she does not let any drop of her coconut oil goes into waste.

"To take care of my body, I'm an organic coconut oil girl. I put it on right after the shower. It's good, it's healthy, and it's only occasionally confusing: when I cook with it and have it on my hands I'll go to wash to wash them off but then I'm like, 'Wait a second, I should just rub it on myself," she previously revealed to Into the Gloss.

It's not only her who swear by coconut oil as a skin lotion or moisturizer though, experts for one have been releasing research that can serve as concrete evidence.

Coconut Oil Makes Skin Flawless

Research has shown that coconut oil is a type of fat that can be touted for its health-promoting properties, not just within but also outside.

It can decrease LDL cholesterol levels, improve brain functions, and transform one's skin.

It's not your ordinary skin moisturizer, although of course, it smoothens. Instead, the medium-chain fatty acids in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties that can protect the skin against harmful micro-organisms. This means apart from having good-looking skin, one can also avoid dreadful skin conditions--acnes cellulitis, folliculitis and athlete's foot, among others.

Since these skin infections are typically caused by bacteria or fungi, removing the former eliminates the chances of these unpleasant conditions. This is because coconut oil has a high content of lauric acid content, which is found to be potent against 20 different strains of bacteria.

Studies have established, in particular, that among all the fatty acids there are, lauric acid was the most effective at blocking the growth of bacteria.

Apart from lauric acid, coconut oil has capric acid that--although to a lesser extent compared to lauric acid--can still have effective antimicrobial properties. It goes without saying that this oil is infused with magical properties to keep skin in their best conditions and free from those that can destroy it.

This is why through the years, countless studies have shown coconut oil works well in treating skin disorders, including psoriasis, contact dermatitis and even pesky eczema.

Celebrities Love Their Coconut Oil

Mandy Moore never hid her admiration for coconut oil from the Philippines and other Asian counties. She also once told People Style that for her, it serves as "the ultimate moisturizer. It's a little oily when it goes on but your body drinks it up pretty quickly, and it smells yummy without being overpowering."

It's no wonder why celebrities, although they can afford all the expensive products out there, still prefer using coconul oil for their skin. There had been many saying the miracle ingredient is the secret weapon for glowing skin.

For one, Lisa Bonet, actress and Jason Momoa's wife, asked the perfect question with regard to using coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropic countries.

"I use organic coconut oil, which is what I use on my body as well. I was using coconut oil before the current craze. It's simple and pure. Why put a lotion on your body that has 10 ingredients when you can put on one that is from nature and smells divine and does the job?" she told the New York Times.

Yes, why indeed?

