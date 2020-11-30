Yikes! George Clooney Reveals Awkward, Painful Moment During Proposal to Amal

George Clooney was Hollywood's top bachelor - but now, he's a family man, all thanks to Amal Clooney.

According to the actor, he had an awkward and painful experience while down on his knees as he proposed to the human rights lawyer.

In an appearance on CBS' "Sunday Morning" (via USA Today), he spilled that the couple never really discussed marriage life before his proposal, which made him shocked when Amal took so long to say "yes."

George revealed, "I asked her out of the blue, took her a long time to say yes."

"I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes."

But when he couldn't feel some parts of his body, he reportedly told Amal, "' Look, I'm going to throw my hip out!'"

George and Amal Clooney married in 2014 and built their life together.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor further believes how his wife changed everything in his life for the good.

"No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

The Hollywood hunk said how it's fulfilling to be Amal's husband, something that he certainly didn't see coming.

George and Amal Clooney were married for three years before welcoming their twins, now-three-year-old Alexander and Ella.

But it's not just their marriage that was part of their plan because becoming parents wasn't part of it as well.

The "Michael Clayton" star recalled, "We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?'"

Then they went to the doctor and did the ultrasound, to which the doctor announced they were going to have a baby boy - and then, later on, said, "'And you got another one there.'"

Since then, George proved to be a great father and has even gone to great lengths just to protect his children from any harm that his and his wife's lives as high-profile celebrities might cause.

Though parenting twins was also something he never expected, George Clooney added how he's glad that Alexander and Ella have each other, "it's unbelievable."

But these days, the actor just spends most of his time at his home in Los Angeles with his family because of the coronavirus pandemic.

George Clooney, who has an estimated net worth of $500 million, does a lot of house chores, including "15 loads of laundry in a day," mops floors, and feels like he's his mother back in 1964 "because she had two kids and no help."

"I don't know how she did it now. I have more sympathy for her now than ever."

Before George, it was reported that Amal Alamuddin met her future husband's parents first before him.

But the two first met at the actor's Italian Lake Como home in 2013 through their mutual friend.

Speaking to David Letterman's "My Guest Needs No Introduction," George's agent reportedly called him to say, "I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you're going to marry."

At that time, George's parents were there visiting, so when Amal visited, she met them before they even started dating.

Their chance meeting grew from friendship to romance as they continued to keep in touch.

READ MORE: Dutiful Husband: George Clooney Finally Obeys Amal's Rules of the Road

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles