Lindsay Lohan Gets Real About Her Relationship With Former ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Stars

More than ten years later, Lindsay Lohan gets real about the status of her relationship with her "Mean Girls" co-stars.

The Disney alum played the role of Cady Heron in the hit 2004 chick flick with Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and Rachel McAdams.

The movie, which followed Lohan's character as she went to high school for the first time after being home school all her life, is one of the most quotable movies ever released.

Despite the movie being filmed and released 16 years ago, the girls, including writer and co-star Tina Fey, have remained good friends.

Speaking on her mom's podcast "The OG MAMA D," the former child star addresses rumors of a "Mean Girls" sequel.

"I know that they're gonna do something, but I just don't know exactly what yet, and it would be an honor to be part of it, obviously."

She also previously told the Daily Mail that she would say "yes" if she were offered a role in another "Mean Girls" movie.

"To come back with a. movie like that would be my dream, to be honest, because I haven't done one in so long. That would be my ultimate."

Speaking of the virtual reunion recently, Lindsay Lohan recalled that it was "fun to do," adding of the potential sequel, "Catching up altogether with the reunion because it felt like - and they didn't air part of this - but it felt like it was, we had just seen each other the day before."

So when it was time to divulge if she was still friends with McAdams, Seyfried, and Chabert, Lohan insisted that they were all still very close.

"It still feels like we know each other so well because we spent so much time with each other, and we discussed how it's been working with each other."

"It feels like we're all still good friends, which was really nice, to catch up with everyone. So that was really fun," Lohan added.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Lindsay Lohan originally auditioned for the part of Regina George, Rachel McAdams' role.

The "Freaky Friday" star was looking to go against the type after being the protagonist of Disney films and her hit movies "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" and wanted to play a famous girl role.

But because of her previous movies' popularity, Paramount asked her if she could play the lead role instead because viewers see her as a likable character.

If Lohan did play Regina instead of Cady, the cast wouldn't have changed too much.

Before Lohan was even cast as Cady, McAdams also auditioned to play the lead character. This was before she landed the role of Allie in "The Notebook."

However, director Mark Waters thought she was too old to play Cady Heron in "Mean Girls."

Even though she didn't get Cady's role, her performance as the Plastic Queen Regina George is one of the movie's best parts.

Now, many fans are finding it difficult to imagine who could get the role.

"Mean Girls" fans are thankful that the casting turned out best by having Rachel McAdams play Regina George and Lindsay Lohan play Cady Heron.

