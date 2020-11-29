Olivia Wilde Goes Wild For Harry Styles: Director Wants Him to Be Hollywood's No. 1 Leading Man

Olivia Wilde has some wild goals for her "crush" and co-star, Harry Styles.

According to Globe magazine, Olivia, who is newly-single, has the hots for her actor and co-star, Harry, for their upcoming movie "Don't Worry Darling."

According to the outlet's insiders, working with the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has hit a fire under Olivia that has long been missing.

Since she's officially single after calling it quits with former "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis after nine years, "anything is possible," the source said.

"She's crushing on Harry," they tattled. "She raves he's so sexy and loves his sizzling screen presence."

The "House" actress has been in Los Angeles this fall, directing Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan.

The source further dished, "Olivia is so excited about mentoring him as an actor and is even more thrilled about getting to know him on a personal level."

"She has it in her head that she can make Harry into Hollywood's No. 1 leading man with this movie, and Harry is buying into the hype."

Sources further claimed that their friendship might have also played a massive role in Olivia and her boyfriend's shocking split.

"Jason didn't get why Olivia was swooning over 'this kid.' Olivia's breakup with Jason happened for a lot of reasons, but this sure didn't help."

While it's true that Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend Jason Sudeikis broke up, there's no proof that Olivia Wilde is crushing on her co-star Harry Styles.

It's best to take Globe's report with a grain of salt.

Olivia and Jason met in 2011 and got engaged a year later.

People magazine confirmed that the couple has split, a shock to fans who followed their extremely fast-paced love story and growing family.

The couple welcomed a son named Otis and a daughter named Daisy.

According to the outlet's sources, Olivia and Jason have only said that their relationship stopped working, and it no longer made sense to go on with their long-planned wedding.

One source noted that their move from New York to Los Angeles back in 2019 was "the beginning of the end" of their relationship.

The pair may have also been living on opposite coasts for a while - because the last picture she posted of Jason was back in June, the time when sources claimed that their relationship was falling apart at the beginning of the year.

But what was the cause of their breakup?

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that there was no drama or scandal, but just they didn't want to be together anymore.

"If you're looking for a juicy story, there just isn't one. Of course, their kids are their number one priority, and at the forefront of any decision they make."

Another source told People confirmed that their breakup was amicable and that they have transitioned into a tremendous co-parenting routine.

Despite sources claiming that they have been having relationship troubles in early 2020, Olivia Wilde continued to post tributes to her man on Valentine's Day, Father's Day, and his birthday.

