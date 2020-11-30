Diego Maradona Manslaughtered? Possible Cause of Death Revealed!

Was a foul play involved in Diego Maradona's death?

On November 25, Sebastian Sanchi's announcement about Maradona's passing shocked the world. The spokesman of the late soccer legend revealed that Maradona died due to a heart attack.

The event sparked questions, as Maradona was still well and fit a few weeks after his brain surgery.

Soon after his death became controversial, authorties put his doctor under probe for alleged involuntary manslaughter.

Did the Doctor Kill Diego Maradona?

On Sunday, Argentine authorities raided the home and clinic of Dr. Leopoldo Luque.

Multiple news outlets reported that the police conducted the raid after several witnesses claimed they saw the two fighting a few days before Maradona's death.

Meanwhile, the daily La Nacion newspaper's sources revealed that authorities began the search as part of "culpable homicide."

The report stated, "As Luque was Maradona's personal physician the decision was taken to search his house and surgery (office) to look for documents that could determine whether, during Maradona's treatment at home, there were any irregularities."

According to The Mirror, the late soccer legend's lawyer, Matias Moria, also asked for a full investigation to look into the real cause of his death.

Moria informed the Independent Online that the ambulance took almost 30 minutes to arrive. This caused him to tag it as criminal idiocy as part of the possible medical negligence.

Maradona's daughters--Dalma, Giannina, and Jana--also spoke up about the same thing. Like Moria, they questioned Luque's possible involvement in the retired athlete's sudden death.

While the truth is yet to be revealed, court investigators have started collecting declarations from Maradona's relatives. This will help them learn the medical attention the World Cup superstar received before his death.

Apart from this probe, Maradona's family has already dealt with a disrespectful funeral worker who took a selfie alongside the icon's body.

Claudio Fernandez, the funeral worker, had been fired following the incident.

Dr. Luque Defended Himself

Following the probe, Luque released an emotional statement where he revealed that Maradona should have entered rehab after his brain surgery.

Per the doctor, Maradona's health was already unmanageable, so it was truly shocking for him that he's being probed over the alleged medical negligence.

On Monday, the soccer superstar's personal doctor dropped by the prosecutor's office in Buenos Aires.

Luque voluntarily sent himself to questioning after the involuntary manslaughter has been looked as a possible angle in Maradona's death.

The neurosurgeon said that he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" to save his "friend."

"You want to know what I am responsible for? For having loved him, for having taken care of him, for having extended his life, for having improved it to the end," the 39-year-old doctor added.

Luque further revealed that the footballer faced issues with addiction when he died. Despite his desire to help him, Maradona reportedly became his self's worst enemy in receiving treatments for his addiction problems.

After describing the late Napoli and Barcelona star as "difficult," Luque said no one could do anything if Maradona did not want it.

Before his death, the doctor reportedly noticed that Maradona looked "very down." He suggested that he should have gone to rehab as soon as the surgery ended.

Unfortunately, Maradona passed away.

"You want to know what I am responsible for? For having loved him, for having taken care of him, for having extended his life, for having improved it to the end," he went on (via The Sun).

No update has been publicized yet on whether medical negligence truly happened or not.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving! Former NFL Star Leaves $1,000 Tip for Restaurant Server

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles