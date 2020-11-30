Corrupt Grammys? Halsey Drops Blistering Attack at Recording Academy

The 2021 Grammy Awards faces its biggest controversy yet after the Recording Academy has been accused of prioritizing the artists with bigger connections.

After her "Manic" album got entirely snubbed, Halsey attacked the award-giving body and accused it of having an unfair elusive process.

Her fans have also been comforting her after she got zero nominations for the 2021 Grammys.

Through her Instagram Story, Halsey expressed her doubts toward the Recording Academy again.

"It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not-bribes," she said in her post on November 28.

According to the 26-year-old singer, some artists only "get that far" since they commit themselves to exclusive projects with the Academy.

This then helped the award-giving body make millions during the awards night, according to Halsey.

Halsey further busted the Recording Academy, saying that it does not look at the music, quality, or even culture.

Her third and recent album, "Manic," received critically acclaimed responses, with some even calling it her best piece yet. Despite the Grammys' snub, the singer believes that she and her album deserve better.

Meanwhile, at the end of her post, Halsey spoke for The Weeknd and his album "After Hours." Like her, the award-winning Canadian crooner failed to receive a single nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In the end, she still expressed her excitement toward her friends and colleagues who got nominated this year.

Regardless of anything, Halsey still hopes for the Recording Academy to practice transparency and reform to avoid these kind of issues in the future.

Recording Academy Responded To Allegations

While the Recording Academy has not yet responded directly to Halsey, it already replied to The Weeknd's post against the show.

Per Recording Academy chair and interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., The Weeknd contributed a lot of great things this year. He also said that they understood his disappointment about not getting a nomination.

However, Mason reasoned out that they offer fewer nominations each year. He then insisted that it causes them to hail fewer deserving artists.

"But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community," he said, per Variety.

Fans Supported Halsey

After posting her rants on her Instagram Story, Halsey's fans applauded her for voicing what is right.

One fan said, "if the katy perry, the weeknd, nicki along with many other artists got snubbed we all know the scammys are just scammys."

Another Twitter user said that Halsey's "Manic" album became the first platinum album of the year. This reason alone should have been enough for the Recording Academy to include her as one of its nominees.

Previously, Halsey did not also make it to the 2019 Grammy Awards' nominations list. During that time, she already spoke about the Recording Academy's injustice and corruption.

