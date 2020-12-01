Daytime Diva: Sharon Osbourne the Main Reason Why Co-Hosts Are Leaving ‘The Talk’?

Is it all Sharon Osbourne's fault why a lot of hosts on CBS' show "The Talk" are leaving?

There have been a lot of significant cast shakeups on the show, and according to the National Enquirer, it's all of Sharon's doing.

Hosts Who Recently Left 'The Talk'

One person who left "The Talk" in September is Marie Osmond, whose exit made headlines.

In a recent CBS statement, they wished her success in her future endeavors and described her as a "consummate professional."

"We thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents without an audience."

They further said, "We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature."

Recently, Eve also announced that she would be leaving the show.

"It's been a crazy year, obviously for all of us, and I'm so grateful that I'm able to stay here in London and do the show."

Is It All Because of Sharon Osbourne?

Marie Osmond left "The Talk" after just one season, while Eve stayed for about four more seasons.

National Enquirer reported that the person to blame is the British wife of Ozzy Osbourne.

Despite both ladies and the network explained why they're leaving "The Talk," the outlet's sources insisted that Sharon is responsible for many co-hosts departing the show.

They blamed the "self-promotional" Sharon, who has allegedly been "relentless" in her efforts to become the star of the show after Julie Chen left the famous talk show.

The outlet's insider revealed, "Sharon has made it clear she's in charge now."

But not all of the ladies are impressed nor thrilled, which is why they would instead leave or be booted off, allegedly.

The insider further said that Sharon Osbourne didn't like how Marie has become a bigger star than her. Because Marie was the only person who allegedly stood up to Sharon, it only "greased the skids for exit."

Fans are said to be unhappy seeing Mrs. Osbourne taking over the show.

"it's a turn-off to everyone to see Sharon take over like this," the insider said.

"The fans clearly don't like her, and she's driving off the other hosts. If this keeps up, they'll be talked out for good."

But despite the other hosts' concerns, producers of "The Talk" won't reportedly do anything about it because Sharon reportedly has a "great deal of power over what happens on 'The Talk.'

In another National Enquirer report, Marie's departure was said to be "far from pleasant" as Sharon "chased" her straight off the show because she allegedly doesn't like Marie Osmond hogging the spotlight."

Another source said, "Sharon disliked her from the start. Marie felt Sharon was jealous of her and thought she didn't belong."

"There was a definite rift between them and an undercurrent of b----iness that everyone noticed."

Rumors Debunked

But Gossip Cop determined that the National Enquirer's reports are most likely false.

They said that Sharon Osbourne didn't drive her co-hosts away.

Marie and Eve left the show because of the coronavirus pandemic.

