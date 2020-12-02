Larsa Pippen's New Mystery Man Revealed -- But He's Married!

Is Larsa Pippen dating a married man? It seems so because her mystery man is finally revealed, and he is known to be very much legally attached to someone equally famous.

Larsa Pippen's New Man Revealed

TMZ dropped the bombshell news that Pippen's date was none other than Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley.

It was only a month ago when Pippen was snapped in a sweet photo of her holding hands with a man while malling in Miami.

Because the man's face was not immediately recognized in the photo, people had been trying to find out who he could be ever since. What was only said by the earlier reports is that the man is very tall and donning a very loud black and orage tracksuit.

Mystery Man Identified By His Own Wife

But alas, the one who finally identified the guy to be Beasley is his very own wife.

Beasley's wife Montana Yao reportedly learned that her husband is seeing Pippen when she saw the photos online last week, per TMZ's sources. Since a wife knows her husband's stature the most, Yao could not be wrong.

Yao, a well-known 23-year-old model, was reportedly 'blindsided' by the PDA-packed pics, TMZ added. What made it worse was that she "had expected Malik to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday," but he did not show. His birthday was three days after the November 23 photos were taken, which added insult to the injury.

The couple already shares one child together.

Twitter reactions did not hold back, claiming Beasley is cheating on Yao and she had to find out in the most painful manner. They also called Larsa names and claimed she is collecting NBA players.

Larsa Pippen collecting NBA bodies like Bill Russell getting rings. Respect. — . (@umrvision) December 1, 2020

Larsa Pippen had so much to say about Jordyn but is dating a married man pic.twitter.com/cn8YkVhq7q — Steelers ✨ 10-0 (@ThatsSoKB) December 1, 2020

Controversy Magnet

This issue adds one more controversy to the name of Larsa Pippen, just for this year.

Larsa was recently embroiled in one, when she deliberately went against the famous Kardashians and shared stories about the family that treated her as their own at one point in their lives.

On the Hollywood Raw podcast, she claimed Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West "brainwashed" the whole family, which compelled them all to unfollow her on social media back in July.

If she kept quiet then, Larsa did not hold back in the interview.

She claimed that West would call her incessantly just "to rant" about so many things, treating her as his confidante as opposed to his wife, Kim. She then said Kanye got mad because she finally decided to tell him to stop calling her. She also talked about Khloe Kardashian and how Tristan Thompson dated her first.

Some said this revelation is tantamount to her saying she cheated on Scottie Pippen.

According to sources close to the the Kardashian clan, the family did not realize how toxic Larsa could be.

"They think she's trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn't appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye," another source told E! News.

