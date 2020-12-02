Is Selena Gomez in a Relationship With Jimmy Butler? The Real Score

Selena Gomez is on the hot seat after she is rumored to be dating NBA star Jimmy Butler.

The news came after Miami Herald reported that the former Disney star is romantically linked with the 31-year-old pro basketball player.

According to the publication, several eyewitnesses spotted the duo dining out at the elegant French bistro Lucien in the East Village in New York.

Moreover, a known celebrity Instagram account @Deuxmoi posted a series of messages from followers detailing the sightings of the two in mid-November.

In a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, one user claimed that the pop singer and the Miami Heat star's dinner "seemed like a date."

Truth About Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler's Budding Romance

On the contrary, E! News cited that despite hanging out with Butler "a few times," the "Lose You to Love Me" singer is "keeping her options open."

"They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner, and they had a great time," a source confirmed to the outlet.

Although Gomez "thinks" that the Heat swingman is "a great guy," she is not ready to be in a serious relationship.

"It's very casual, and she's open to seeing where things go but isn't settling down just yet."

In addition, the unnamed source shared that the Billboard Music Award nominee "is currently single but has recently been more open to dating."

COVID-19 Played Big Role in Selena Gomez's Dating Game

Despite the rumors of her alleged relationship with the NBA star, Gomez, who reportedly "enjoys being single," has been cautious about dating and going out due to the pandemic.

Given that she has been previously diagnosed with lupus and had a kidney transplant in 2017, the "Spring Breakers" star is "very careful" and prioritizing her health.

"Selena has been very careful with her health this year and has barely left her quarantine bubble," the source mentioned, adding that she has been working from home since the onset of the global pandemic.

The Disney alum recently launched her latest collection with her cosmetic line called Rare Beauty, which has been her focus while on quarantine.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Prior to the dating news with the NBA hottie, the "Ice Cream" songstress had a short-lived romance with The Weeknd.

At the time, the Canadian crooner, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is in the height of his highly publicized split with model Bella Hadid.

In early 2017, Gomez and the "Blinding Lights" singer were spotted on a PDA-packed night out after having a romantic dinner in Giorgio Baldi, per People.

Three months after, the couple debuted at the Met Gala red carpet, looking all glam and dashing.

Unfortunately, their whirlwind romance did not last, ending their 10-month relationship after the brunette beauty was spotted with her ex, Justin Bieber, according to TMZ.

Multiple reports cited that The Weeknd unfollowed her friends and family, including her assistant, mother, and Francia Raisa, who is Selena's kidney donor.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds With His Own Mom

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles