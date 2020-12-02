Detective’ Rita Ora: Singer Investigates Who Exposed Her Illegal Party to Police

After may be fine of $13,314, Rita Ora is determined to find out which among her friends tipped off the police about her illegal 30th birthday party.

Knowing that her celebration would break lockdown restrictions in the UK, an insider told The Sunthat she's following in the footsteps of Coleen Rooney, who is currently in a legal battle with Rebekah Vardy for the controversial Wagatha Christie trial in the UK.

Though the pop star apologized after she was photographed leaving her birthday party, which had over 30 friends join the festivities, Rita Ora has reportedly had a "game plan" with the view of exposing the "friend" who imperiled her party.

The outlet's insider said that the "Let You Love Me" singer is humiliated after her "transgression coming to light."

They further suggested that some of her closest friends "have been getting in her ear" and added that it was someone who was at the party who is responsible for the leak.

They went on to say that a "guilty conscience" or someone who didn't make the cut for the final guest list may be the person who betrayed her.

On Saturday night, photos appeared showing that the police tried to get inside a restaurant in Notting Hill in West London as the party continued inside.

One of the celebrities who were spotted arriving at the venue's back door was supermodel Cara Delevingne.

The Sun's source further said that Rita Ora is feeling too paranoid because the entire party was supposed to be a secret.

She is said to upset that someone had to make sure that the police and the paparazzi knew that there was a celebration.

In an Instagram Story, Rita Ora revealed that her 30th birthday party was "a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view" that partying in the middle of a pandemic and the lockdown was okay.

She apologized for breaking the rules and understood that she had put people at risk because of her soiree.

Rita further said, "This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment."

"Given the restrictions, I realize how irresponsible these actions were, and I take full responsibility."

Rita Ora also said she felt so embarrassed knowing how hard front line medical personnel are working to fight the coronavirus and "being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and business have made to help keep us all safe."

Because of this incident, she dropped out of an appearance in one of the shows supposed to air this coming weekend.

Police have reportedly taken the CCTV device inside the restaurant as they continue to probe the lockdown breach.

Of course, Piers Morgan has a lot to say about the whole ordeal. Speaking to "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, the presenter believes that the singer was "only sorry she got caught."

He also pointed out how Rita previously shared her pride in the UK's nurses and doctors' after her mom, who is a doctor, returned to work.

"If you hadn't been caught, would you be issuing a statement saying: 'I've just woken up and realized what I did was terribly wrong and I'm deeply sorry?'"

